WADESBORO — Aaliyah Crawford marks another successful end to her annual three-day summer Baking Camp, held at Harvest Ministries Outreach Center and now in its second year, by proudly displaying some of her campers’ creations completed throughout the week.

When asked about the inspiration for her camp, Crawford, who owns and operates her online business Liyah’s Sweet Tooth, fondly remembers a childhood spent in the kitchen with her parents.

“I always loved to help my mom or dad make cakes or brownies when I was younger. It started out with an easy bake oven. It was then I realized that I liked to do it and I would watch Food Network all the time instead of cartoons,” Crawford said.

Her passion ignited, Crawford joyfully began devouring every type of chef, baking, and food competition aired on television. Now an adult with a family of her own, Crawford has found her niche in bringing joy to others through her artistic baking talents. Cultivating a bevy of culinary skills over the years, Crawford found she has a desire to share the joy of her craft with others.

“It’s important for people to understand how many jobs come with knowing how to cook or bake.” Crawford said.

Reflecting again on the excitement she experienced growing up in the kitchen, Crawford said, “I noticed a lot of kids start at an early age cooking or helping their parents cook. So why not teach them what I know, so they will be ahead of the game?”

During the three-day camp, campers learned a variety of baking skills, all culminating in a cupcake baking and decorating competition.

After washing hands and donning gloves, campers measured out and mixed ingredients for their cupcake trays. Keeping a watchful eye during the baking process, campers carefully pulled their cupcakes from the oven, already imagining how they would be decorated for the competition.

Decorations ranged from whimsical to bright and modern.

Brayden Bennett and Colin Stewart’s cupcakes each featured brightly colored seashells, video game controllers, and pizza slice beads.

Using bright yellow icing and bows, Aminah Jackson’s cheery cupcakes could bring a smile to anyone’s face.

Cousins Brookelyn Tice and Savannah Williams artistically designed cupcakes resembling Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster and Elmo characters.

Alexis Williams mixed red and blue to make purple icing for her cupcakes which she topped with bright red hearts.

Kamaya Liles’s cakes looked as though she summoned them straight from the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party. Easily the most intricate and elegantly dressed, Kamaya’s cupcakes were almost too pretty to eat.

Izabella Honeycutt’s cupcakes stood out from the crowd, decked in orange and purple icing with brightly colored beads of seashell.

Pale pink swans and flowers adorned Katie Honeycutt’s adorable cakes.

A lover of all things mermaid, Marceline Hollowell’s cupcakes featured beautiful mermaid tail beads.Asked which version of “The Little Mermaid” she likes best, Marceline said, “The new one, the live action.”

Many campers participated, though all were not able to attend the last day, which was rescheduled due to power outages from Tropical Storm Debby. A mother and entrepreneur, Crawford states of her annual baking camp, “I love to give back and help in any way I can. I love the kids and I always want them to succeed and follow their dreams.”