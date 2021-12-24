Cry, grieve and then smile

A handsome 17-year-old young man gets killed in a car accident after leaving a high school dance. A beautiful 26-year-old girl dies from Cystic Fibrosis while just getting started in this life. A 9-year-old little angel gets swept away by a tornado in a horrific storm.

As I type, a tear runs down my cheek. I’m asking God, why? Why do these things happen? Why can’t the person who does nothing for anyone die before these examples of complete goodness? For a moment, I feel myself beginning to get angry, and I stop. I stop and kneel at my desk and pray to my God in whom I have complete Faith. I pray to remember the life of these people taken too soon, and recall the good they did, probably without realizing it.

I’ve decided to recall Layton playing baseball. I replaced the thought of death with Brittany’s love for her family and God. I think of the smile on Annistyn’s face as she lived her short life with her beautiful family.

1 Peter 5:10 — “And after you have suffered a little while, the God of all grace, who has called you to his eternal glory in Christ, will himself restore, confirm, strengthen, and establish you.”

What is the answer to the question, ‘why?’ The truth is that I’m not sure. I’m not sure why these things happen, but I do know that this life is shorter than a blink of an eye. I also know that our job is to simply do good and make everyone you encounter smile. These people did that up until the point at which they left. They did their job well, so I’m wiping away my tear, and replacing it with a smile.

Cry for a moment. Grieve for a while. Then smile knowing that we will all be together soon, as this life is simply a vapor for us all.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com.