WADESBORO — Reported missing on July 23, the Wadesboro Police Dpt. have now confirmed the body of 17-year old Anthony Valladares was found on the roadside of Hwy. 52 South near Old Lilesville Rd. on Friday July 26.

Believing the person found to be a victim of a hit-and-run, investigator’s promptly turned the investigation over to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, who notified the Wadesboro Police Dpt. of the victim’s identity on Sunday.

Anyone with any information on the incident, or the individuals involved, are requested to contact the North Carolina State Patrol by calling *47 from a mobile phone.

“Please join our department in keeping the friends and family of Anthony Valladares in your prayers,” said Chief Chewning of the Wadesboro Police Dpt. in a released statement.