Just days removed from the Richmond Senior High School Class of 2024 Graduation, the football team got back to work Monday for the first day of the summer strength and conditioning program.

The scene inside the RSHS weight room seemed hopeful as athletes paired off in threes for the first of what they hope are many productive workouts.

“It’s good. We’ve got some good numbers with the guys here. We have a little bit of energy about it … We’ll get out on the field, and we’ll get a little bit of work done as well,” said Brad Denson, first-year RSHS head football coach.

While the first week of strength and conditioning may seem like a daunting task for many teams, for the Raiders, it was returning from a one-week layoff. Since wrapping up the 2023 season, the Raiders remained in the weight room. Spencer Shaw, RSHS strength and conditioning coach, said he had athletes max out the final week of class, and looks forward to seeing their progress now that they can finally

“They had last week off, so they’re feeling pretty good right now. They have fresh legs. We’re just trying to maintain over the summer. We built a lot of muscle, a lot of strength over the Spring. We’re just trying to maintain it over the summer, so we don’t lose any of it this fall,” Shaw said.

The Raiders return from a 5-6 2024 campaign with all five of those wins coming against Sandhills Athletic Conference foes. Their only SAC blemish came via a 27-0 drubbing by Pinecrest. Two months after their postseason loss to Leesville Road, Coach Brian Till announced his resignation. Denson, who previously served as offensive coordinator from 2017 to 2021 stepped into the head coach vacancy and reacclimated himself with some of his players during spring workouts.

“It’s different. This is where your team is built – during the summertime. The comradery you get, the commitment it takes to take out of your summer to come in here four hours a day for three or four days a week, it takes a lot. I tell these guys all of the time, ‘You’re different. If you play football at Richmond Senior High School, then you are different,’” Denson said.

With the weight room packed every morning, and players already putting in strong max lifts at the end of the school year, for Coach Shaw, he is eager to see where they are at around August.

“We’re excited. We had some big numbers the last couple of weeks in maxes. We’re looking forward to seeing those transition to the field for the first time,” Shaw said.

While the coaches are hopeful for a strong development season, the players continue building themselves both mentally and physically. For Tyler McKenzie, a junior, he’s excited to start the summer strength and conditioning program. As a junior, he looks forward to taking on a leadership role and helping guide the underclassmen because for some of them, it’s their first taste of the Raider high school football experience.

“Seeing them and realizing I was in their position just a little bit ago, I just want to help them and give them the best advantage I can to get on the field the quickest. It’s just helping a teammate. It almost makes me feel special like the torch has been passed down. I’m just doing what the guys did for me when I was that age,” McKenzie said.