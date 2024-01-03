WALESKA, Ga. — The St. Andrews Knights men’s basketball team shot just 25 of 64 (39.1%) from the field and 1 of 13 (7.7%) from 3-point range in a 104-72 loss at Reinhardt on Tuesday.

The Reinhardt Eagles had a controlling 48-27 halftime lead, and despite a 45-point second half by St. Andrews, it wasn’t enough for a comeback.

Jalen Mcafee-Marion had 19 points and four rebounds, assists and steals for St. Andrews (3-10, 1-10 Appalachian Athletic Conference); Sincere Clark had 15 points and five rebounds off the bench and Quwan Barnes had nine points, five rebounds and three blocks.

Tyler Smith went 10-for-14 shooting from the floor, including 4-for-4 on his 3s, for a game-high 28 points for Reinhardt (5-8, 4-6 AAC); Derrian Reed had 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting, including 5-for-6 from 3-point territory, seven rebounds and six assists; Nate Jones had 17 points and Fred Adams had nine assists and four rebounds.

Reinhardt shot 37 of 65 (56.9%) overall and 15 of 25 (60%) from downtown.

St. Andrews will look to snap its current seven-game losing streak against Kentucky Christian in Grayson, Ky., on Saturday.

Lady Knights held to season-lows in loss at Reinhardt

The St. Andrews Lady Knights basketball team was held to season-lows in shooting at 8-for-53 (15.1%) and points in a 103-35 loss against the Reinhardt Eagles in Waleska, Georgia, on Tuesday.

St. Andrews (3-8, 2-8 Appalachian Athletic Conference) trailed 32-8 after the first quarter and scored double figures in a period just once with 10 points in the fourth.

Emily Cruz led the Lady Knights with 10 points and five rebounds, and A.J. Price had nine points, three rebounds and three assists.

Reinhardt (13-0, 9-0 AAC) had six players reach 10 or more points. Niya Moon had 15 points and five assists; Ashley Woodroffe, Maria Sanchez Ponce, Ty Williams and Kiara Simpson had 12 points each and Marlie Townley had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Woodroffe had four steals, Avanna Preston had eight assists, Trea Blalock had six rebounds and Williams had five rebounds.

St. Andrews faces Kentucky Christian in Grayson, Ky., on Saturday.