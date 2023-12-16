DURHAM — The St. Andrews Knights men’s basketball team fell 102-50 to the North Carolina Central Eagles in an exhibition contest at McDougald-McLendon Arena Friday night.

St. Andrews was led in scoring by Jalen Mcafee-Marion, who had 16 points; Xzavier McFadden had eight points and three rebounds; Quwan Barnes had seven points and six rebounds; and Allan Taylor had six rebounds and three blocks.

NC Central (6-7) shot 36 of 76 (47.4%) from the field, with Fred Cleveland Jr. pacing the team with 30 points on 10-for-19 shooting (6-for-11 from 3) along with four assists and steals each; Ja’Darius Harris had 16 points and five rebounds; Keishon Porter, Guy Fauntleroy, and Kye Dickson each had 10 points, with Porter and Dickson also having two steals; Timmy Adedire had seven points and 14 rebounds; Emmanuel Izunabor had five points and seven rebounds; Perry Smith Jr. had five rebounds and two blocks.

St. Andrews heads to Lynchburg, Virginia, for another exhibition contest against NCAA Division I Liberty Saturday.