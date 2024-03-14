BLUEFIELD, Va. — The St. Andrews Knights baseball team split its road doubleheader with the Bluefield Rams on Thursday.

Bluefield (12-8, 6-4 Appalachian Athletic Conference) won game one 4-0, while St. Andrews (14-8, 4-6 AAC) prevailed 8-2 in seven innings in game two; the teams were originally scheduled to play a three-game series, but game three was rained out on Friday and postponed to a later date.

In game one, Bluefield scored two runs in the third inning and the other two in the seventh.

Bluefield’s Matt Beisecker had two runs and one hit; Andres Vega had one run, two hits and two RBIs; Dylan Cutler had one run and one hit; Nick Guerra had two hits with one RBI and Johnny Medina had one hit with one RBI. Bryce Dees (5-1) pitched six innings and earned the win for Bluefield; Ty Woods got his first save of the season after pitching three scoreless innings and allowing two hits with five strikeouts.

Cesar Morillo recorded two hits for St. Andrews, which finished with five. Noah Sorrells (3-2) threw seven innings and took the loss.

In game two, St. Andrews led 2-0 at the end of the first and took a 4-0 lead in the top of the second; Bluefield made it 4-1 in the bottom of the second and scored another run in the third. However, one run each in the fourth and fifth and two more in the sixth was enough to secure the victory behind a stout defensive showing after the third.

Morillo scored two runs on four hits, one of which was a home run to left field in the sixth, with four RBIs for the Knights; Jude Drzemiecki scored one run on three hits with one RBI; Kade Poteet-Herrera, Isaiah Martin and Bryson Bebber each had one run and one hit, with Poteet-Herrera also recording an RBI; Caden Santucci scored one run and Garrett Hamby had one hit with one RBI. Ryan Cleary (1-1) gave up one earned run on five hits across four innings to come away with the win for St. Andrews; Shawn Taylor earned his second save after pitching three scoreless innings and allowing three hits with a strikeout.

Guerra scored one run on three hits for Bluefield; Brady Joslyn scored one run on two hits and Bryce Medlock had an RBI. Gabriel Delvalle (2-2) pitched 5 1/3 innings and suffered the loss.

St. Andrews hosts a nonconference game against Mid-Atlantic Christian on Tuesday. First pitch is slated for 2 p.m.