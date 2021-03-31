Raider boys’ tennis edges Jack Britt in doubleheader

Senior Noah Aiken hits a serve during Tuesday’s match against Jack Britt. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond Senior High School boys’ tennis team eked out a pair of 5-4 wins over Jack Britt in a doubleheader match Tuesday afternoon.

The two teams split the singles points in the first match, with the Raiders (2-2) winning Nos. 4-6 singles and the Bucs (0-2) taking Nos. 1-3 singles.

Senior Noah Aiken earned an 8-4 win over Jakob Byrd at No. 4 singles, sophomore Ethan McDonald beat Aiden Buckner at No. 5 singles and senior Alex Yates cruised to an 8-0 win against Weston Hollingsworth at No. 6 singles.

At No. 1 singles, senior Bradford Pittman lost 8-2 to Jack Britt’s Shea Oliver, sophomore Ty Murray fell 8-5 to Alex Posener at No. 2 singles and the Bucs’ Braden Hur beat sophomore Matthew Burns 8-4 at No. 3 singles.

In doubles, the Raiders won two of the three matches to clinch the win against the Bucs. Pittman and Aiken lost 8-0 at No. 1 doubles, but Murray and Burns paired to win 8-4 at No. 2 doubles and McDonald and Yates got an easy 8-0 win at No. 3 doubles.

The second match had a very similar outcome. The two teams again split the singles matches and the Raiders won two of the three doubles matches.

Aiken won 8-6 at No. 4 singles, McDonald won 8-1 at No. 5 singles and Yates won 8-2 at No. 6 singles. Pittman, Murray and Burns each lost at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 singles, respectively.

In doubles, Murray and Burns won 8-0 at No. 2 doubles and McDonald and Yates paired to win 8-1 at No. 3 doubles. Pittman and Aiken lost 8-0 at the No. 1 doubles spot.

The Raiders will have next week off due to spring break, but will return with a match at Hoke County on April 13.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.