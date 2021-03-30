Roundup: Softball, girls’ soccer pick up road wins

The Richmond Senior High School varsity softball team eased past Lumberton 15-3 on the road Monday night.

The win improves the Lady Raiders to 4-1 and moves them to the top of the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings, however tied for one loss with 3-1 Purnell Swett and Scotland.

The Lady Raiders wracked up 14 hits, including five doubles and three home runs. Junior Allyiah Swiney, freshman Katie Way and sophomore Quston Leviner each had one of the home runs.

“It took us an inning or two, but we got going and pulled away,” said head coach Mike Way. “Pitching was good. Paige (Ransom) and Quston threw strikes and our defense continues to improve. We still have some things to clean up, but we did what we needed to do.”

Next, Richmond faces Scotland at home on April 6.

Girls’ soccer beats Pirates 4-2

The Richmond Senior High School varsity girls’ soccer team also defeated Lumberton 4-2 Monday night.

The Lady Raiders (4-1) scored two goals in the first half, and added two more in the second half. Both of Lumberton’s goals came in the second half.

“We played better in the second half,” said head coach Chris Larsen. “A few new people on the score sheet tonight.”

Junior Ellie Buck finished with two goals, while senior Jayla McDougald and sophomore Jennifer Gomez each also added a goal. McDougald tallied an assist, as well.

“(We) close out the first round of conference play next week,” Larsen said. “Hopefully, we will continue to improve each game and carry the momentum into the second round of conference play.”

Next, the Lady Raiders will travel to face Seventy-First Tuesday.

