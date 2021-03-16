Roundup: Girls’ soccer wins, softball loses on road at Purnell Swett

The Richmond Senior High School girls’ varsity soccer team dispatched Purnell Swett 3-2 in its season opener Monday night.

Both teams scored two goals in the first half, but the Lady Raiders were able to net a game-winner in the second half.

“First half was like I expected — very sloppy and just kind of hard to get back into the swing of things,” said head coach Chris Larsen. “I didn’t think it was as bad as it could’ve been, but we corrected the ship after the first 20 minutes and started playing a little better. Then we made a few adjustments just to settle in and talk about what we did and what we needed and then we played a lot better in the second half.”

Junior Kaitlyn Huff led the Lady Raiders with six shots, scoring two goals. Senior Jayla McDougald assisted on both of Huff’s goals and scored one of her own, as well.

“One thing tonight is it helps show the girls what we need to practice,” Larsen said. “With the limited amount of practice time moving into the first week and then starting off in conference is always difficult. It was a good challenge and a good test for them, but we’ll take what we learned and watch a little bit of film and make some corrections, and hopefully have a better performance Wednesday.”

Next up, Richmond will visit Pinecrest Wednesday night.

Richmond softball comes up short

The Richmond Senior High School varsity softball team lost 6-5 to Purnell Swett to open the season Monday night.

“Played hard and very well for the most part,” said head coach Mike Way.

Way added he felt like he “needed to coach a little better,” saying he missed a few chances to call a few plays that may have made a difference in the game.

On the mound, senior Paige Ransom had 4.0 ERA and two strikeouts in four innings pitched. Senior Kearston Bruce and sophomore Quston Leviner also each pitched an inning and each had one strikeout.

At bat, junior Kenleigh Frye was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI. Ransom also went 2-for-4. Freshman Katie Way went 1-for-4, but finished with two RBIs.

The Lady Raiders will visit Pinecrest Wednesday.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.