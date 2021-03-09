Raiders thrash 71st 9-0 on Senior Night

Junior Luke Williams takes a shot Monday night against Seventy-First. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal The Raiders honored their eight-member senior class before Monday night’s game against Seventy-First. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond Senior High School varsity boys’ soccer team sent its eight-member senior class off in style Monday night defeating Seventy-First 9-0.

With 13 seniors on last year’s squad, head coach Chris Larsen said some of this year’s group of seniors didn’t necessarily get to play that much until this season, but they’ve made the most of the shortened season they’ve had.

“This was their year to shine and a lot of them have stepped up to the plate,” Larsen said. “I was happy to see some of them got some goals (tonight). Not all of them scored tonight but at least all of them have had an opportunity to put the ball in the back of the net this year. They’ve been a part of what you want on a team. I try to stress to them, it’s not always about who the 11 on the field are, it’s as a unit, you’re only as good as the kids that you play with every day.”

Seniors River Meacham, Bryan Stanback and Noah Aiken all reflected on how much they would miss playing with their teammates, especially the times they shared together on the bus rides home from road games. Aiken likened what he and his fellow Raiders have fostered together as a brotherhood.

“The friendships — they’re going to last forever,” Aiken said.

Eight different players scored a goal for the Raiders (8-3-1), led by two from Meacham in the first half.

“I felt pretty good,” Meacham, who plans to attend NC State, said. “Two is the most I’ve ever scored in a game and I felt like I had a lot of energy, and I used that to make some runs down the field and got some open lanes to put something in the back of the net.”

In the 14th minute, the Raiders struck first. Meacham received a through ball from junior Luke Williams between the 18-yard box and the penalty box, he took a touch around the defender and finished it into the top right corner to put the Raiders up 1-0.

After senior Cale Luckey went down with an injury in the Raiders’ owns half, Richmond scored its second goal off the ensuing free kick. As the Falcons’ goalkeeper rushed out to collect the ball, he mishandled it and it bounced to Aiken and he slotted it into the open net.

“I was happy to score, but more than anything, I’m glad to get another game under my belt with this team,” Aiken said.

Meacham netted his second of the game in the 26th minute on a breakaway where he sprinted past the Falcons’ backline with the ball and ripped a shot past the goalkeeper.

Williams joined in on the scoring in the second half in the 56th minute. He dribbled past the Falcons’ backline, did a heel turn around the defender in the box and put the shot into the upper left corner of the goal. Junior Alex Medina made it 5-0 for the Raiders about a minute later. He took a pass from just outside the 18-yard box and ripped a bending shot that bounced in off the bottom of the crossbar from about 20 yards out.

The Raiders sixth goal came from junior Justin McDougald in the 65th minute. The Falcons’ keeper saved the initial shot on goal, but the ball fell to McDougald’s foot and he dribbled into space and put the ball in the back of the net.

Stanback scored his second goal of the season in the 69th minute, sprinting past the Seventy-First (1-12) defenders and hitting a near-post shot past the goalkeeper.

“I’ve been playing soccer 12 years of my life,” Stanback said. “All I play is defense, but my senior year I finally got to score not just one, but two goals in two different games, so it felt pretty good.”

The Raiders’ eighth goal came in the 77th minute off a corner kick and junior Cody Eason scored the ninth and final goal for the Raiders in the 79th minute, invoking the nine-goal rule and ending the game.

“Nothing against Seventy-First, but when your competition isn’t what you anticipated to be, we have a tendency to drop our style of play,” Larsen said. “(At first), we didn’t do what was customary to us, working the ball around and not being selfish — we got away from that. Whenever we started playing our game, things started happening and we started creating more opportunities, quality opportunities and we were rewarded with putting the ball in the back of the net.”

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.