Wall’s 22 propels Raiders to win; Fourth quarter struggles plague Lady Raiders

ROCKINGHAM — Freshman guard Jamarion Wall scored 22 points for the Richmond Senior varsity boys’ basketball team Monday night, to help propel it to a 61-53 win over Hoke County in the first round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament.

“Last week was his first week back,” said head coach Donald Pettigrew. “He just needed to get back in the groove. That’s what he does, he’ll score, hit shots — he has a lot of confidence for a freshman, so that’s big for us.”

The Raiders (6-3, 4-2 SAC) were without starting point guard senior PJ McLaughlin after he sustained a shoulder injury in Friday’s win over Scotland. Pettigrew said McLaughlin is seeing a doctor Tuesday to get the injury looked at and his prognosis will be determined from there.

“It was pretty evident that (McLaughlin) was missing because we had 20 turnovers tonight,” said senior wing Nygie Stroman. “If we want to go further and win more games, we have to clean up the turnovers and take care of the ball.”

With McLaughlin out, the Raiders needed their guards to step up to fill the void and Wall answered the call. The freshman hit three 3-pointers Monday night, scoring 10 points in the first half and 12 in the second.

“I push myself because I know what I can do,” Wall said. “I have reasons to be great. I got family to do it for, Jalen (David), now PJ — they all just motivate me. So I just keep going.”

The win means Richmond advances to face No. 2 seed Lumberton Wednesday night in the semifinal of the tournament. The Pirates beat Purnell Swett Monday night.

“The last few years we’ve made it to the semifinals, so hopefully we can keep it going,” Pettigrew said. “(Lumberton’s) a tough team. Defensively they get after it, so we have to be consistent on the offensive end.”

The Raiders jumped out to an early 11-2 lead in the first quarter and maintained a 15-8 lead by the end of the period.

Hoke County (3-6, 2-5 SAC) struggled at times to break down Richmond’s 3-2 zone in the halfcourt. The Raiders led 30-22 at halftime, with Wall and McNeil combining for almost half their points.

In the third quarter, Richmond built a lead as high as 15 points, but then the Bucks’ junior Jamaii Murray hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the Raiders’ lead to single digits. But, then Wall hit a long three with a few seconds left to push the lead back to 12 to end the quarter.

With 1:26 left, Hoke County had cut Richmond’s lead to 6, 57-51 with another three from Murray and then another bucket cut it to four with 36.4 seconds left. Defensive stops and two quick Richmond scores later, cemented the Raiders’ win.

Fourth quarter struggles plague Lady Raiders

Purnell Swett outscored the Richmond Senior varsity girls’ basketball team 21-5 in the fourth quarter enroute to a 61-47 win in the SAC tournament Monday night.

In each quarter, the Lady Rams (6-3, 4-3 SAC) would pull ahead and early and the Lady Raiders (6-5, 4-3 SAC) would respond to either tie or re-take the lead, but that changed in the fourth quarter.

The combination of Purnell Swett’s full-court pressure forcing turnovers and the inability to hit shots culminated the Lady Raiders struggles in the fourth quarter.

“The plan we had before the game, we were executing it perfectly,” said senior guard Jayla McDougald. “But in the fourth quarter, I don’t know what happened. Everybody had a scoring slump and after that it was pretty much too late.”

“They had the mindset that they wanted to win and we were acting like we didn’t want to win,” she continued. “They started playing really hard and aggressive and we couldn’t seem to adjust to it fast enough.”

The loss means Richmond will host No. 8 seed Hoke County in the consolation bracket Wednesday night.

Disappointed by the result, head coach Teddy Moseley had few words to say after the game.

“We have to play better and smarter,” he said. “We have to execute.”

Senior forward Jakerra Covington had 14 points to lead the Lady Raiders. McDougald finished with 14, while junior guard Allyiah Swiney added nine points. Freshman Ryelan Lyerly contributed five points, as well.

Lady Rams’ sophomore Natalie Evington was a thorn in Richmond’s side all night, scoring 22 points.

The Lady Rams ran out to an early 9-2 lead in the first quarter, but the Lady Raiders answered with an 8-0 run to take the lead. Both teams exchanged baskets back-and-forth the rest of the quarter and the game was tied 18-18 at the end of the first.

Purnell Swett pulled ahead again in the second quarter and led for most of the period, but again, Richmond crawled back, ending the quarter on a scoring run that tied the game 30-30 heading into halftime.

Like the previous two quarters, the Lady Raiders fell behind early in the third, and needed to come back again. McDougald went out of the game with her fourth foul about midway through the third quarter, right after hitting a three-pointer to tie the game at 35.

But, then the fourth quarter is where the Lady Raiders faded.

“In the fourth quarter, our energy was dead and we weren’t focused like we should have been,” McDougald said.

