Raiders beat Hoke County 3-2 on last-minute goal

Senior River Meacham sprints down the wing with the ball against a Hoke County defender during Thursday night’s 3-2 win. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — Juniors Alex Medina and Luke Williams have been playing soccer together since they were about 4-years old.

As a result, they’ve built a chemistry and a connection with one another on and off the field.

“When I pick up my head, I know he has the potential to beat his man and go,” Medina said. “So every time I pick up my head, my first option is to go to him and then if it’s not there, I distribute to others.”

The Richmond Senior High School varsity boys’ soccer team needed that connection Thursday night as the Raiders edged Hoke County 3-2 with a game-winning goal in the final minute.

“I’m glad they played a full game,” said head coach Chris Larsen. “I told them this is what happens when you do that — it’s going to be a roller coaster when you play quality teams night in and night out. It’s big for their confidence. They were kind of down on themselves after the two losses, and I think tonight showed them that when they play a full 80 minutes, you never know what’s going to happen.”

The first half was relatively even between both teams, with each seeing their fair share of the possession and chances. The Raiders (2-2) had the better of the chances, but lacked the finishing touch in the final third of the pitch for most of the first half.

But then the Raiders finally broke through with under a minute left in the half to take a 1-0 lead at halftime. Off a throw in down the right side, junior Cody Eason sprinted past a Hoke defender down the right wing and struck a low cross into the box where Williams made a timely run and jumped to meet the ball at its apex and head it into the top of the net.

“All I was thinking was, I know Cody’s a great crosser, we practice it in training all the time,” Williams said. “I knew he could put it right on my head so I really didn’t even do the work, he just put it right there for me and I finished it.”

Hoke County (2-1-1) equalized in the 53rd minute in the second half on a penalty kick after the official gave a foul for a tackle inside the penalty box.

Medina and Williams’ connection came to fruition on the Raiders’ second goal in the 60th minute that put them ahead 2-1. With Medina deep in the midfield, near the halfway line, he looked up, saw Williams start his run and launched a long lobbed through ball down the field.

Williams sprinted past the Bucks’ backline and corralled the ball, dribbled it past Hoke County’s goalkeeper, who came out of his net to try to collect the ball, and calmly slotted it into the open net for his second goal of the game.

“I saw him coming up fast, so I had to make a quick move to my left,” Williams said. “He dived so I had the opening and I just put it in.”

In the 67th minute, however, the Bucks equalized again with a breakaway goal through the heart of Richmond’s defense.

Needing a winner, the Raiders pressed forward. With 33 seconds left, off a drop ball about 10-15 yards from the top of the penalty box, junior Pedro Molina took a crack at the ball with the clock ticking down. The low shot bounced off a Hoke County defender and rolled past the outstretched hands of the goalkeeper into the bottom of the net.

“The momentum swung back and forth with us going up and holding it for a little bit and then tying,” Larsen said. “They were able to just persevere through and luckily we were on the better end of kind of a confusing situation there in the last 30 seconds.”

JV loses last second heartbreaker 4-3

The Richmond junior varsity boys’ soccer team lost a last second heartbreaker to Hoke County 4-3.

Despite seeing the lion’s share of the possession in the first half, the JV Raiders went into halftime trailing 1-0 after the JV Bucks scored off a throw in with about 15 minutes left in the half. The throw in went over two Richmond defenders’ heads and fell to a Hoke County player in the penalty box, who slotted it past the goalkeeper.

Freshman Samuel Hawks had a couple shots come close in the first half.

Then there were a flurry of goals in the second half from both teams.

The JV Raiders managed to equalize a little over two minutes into the second half. Sophomore Ayden Mabe took a low shot from outside the penalty box and the ball struck the keeper’s hands and trickled into the net between his legs.

Freshman James Eason scored off a corner about two minutes later to give Richmond a 2-1 advantage. Then, after another couple minutes, Hoke County equalized with a low shot off a free kick.

A missed clearance along Richmond’s backline led to a breakaway goal that gave the JV Bucks the lead again, 3-2, with about 20 minutes left.

In the final few minutes, the JV Raiders hit the crossbar on a long shot, put a shot over the crossbar from point-blank range and then finally found an equalizer with about 2:30 left.

However, the JV Bucks scored the game winner off a header from a free kick with about 30 seconds left to nab the win.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.