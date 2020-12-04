Hood wins Player of the Year award

The WSOC-TV Channel 9 Big 22 Player of the Year trophy. Contributed Photos Senior QB Caleb Hood poses for photos with RSHS athletic director Rob Ransom, head coach Bryan Till and school principal Jim Butler. Contributed Photos

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond Senior High School quarterback Caleb Hood received the WSOC-TV Channel 9 Big 22 Player of the Year trophy this week, after being selected for the award earlier this month. Beginning from a pool of candidates, Hood was named one of five finalists for the award, and over the past few weeks he received the most votes for the award. The UNC-commit has led the Raiders to two SAC conference titles and a trip to the regional final of the state playoffs last season, just one game shy of the state championship game. Football season for the Raiders is set to kick off Feb. 26 with a trip to Purnell Swett.

