Lady Raiders defeat 71st in 5 sets

The Richmond Senior High School volleyball team needed five sets Thursday night to put away Seventy First 3-2 in Fayetteville. The win lifted the Lady Raiders back to 3-3 on the season.

“The girls collectively played well tonight,” head coach Ashleigh Larsen said. “They were aggressive at the net and eager to move to dig some big hits put up by Seventy-First tonight. Seventy-First did not give in easily and remained aggressive the whole night, not making the win easy.”

After Richmond took the first set 25-16, Seventy-First responded taking the second set 25-15.

The Lady Raiders then cruised in the third set 25-12.

The fourth set went the distance, and then some. Richmond had chances to close out the win, but the Lady Falcons proved resilient in taking the fourth set 29-27 to force a tiebreaker set, in which the Lady Raiders prevailed 15-11 to close out the win.

Senior Georgia Grace Anderson had 12 kills, while senior Jakerra Covington added five more kills to go with senior Kelly Hoffman’s 11 kills. Senior Shelly Hoffman provided 23 assists on the night for the hitters.

Next up, the Lady Raiders return home to host rival Scotland on Dec. 8.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected]