Tweaked rotation spurs Lady Raiders to 3-0 win

Senior Jakerra Covington goes up for a kill during the second set of the win over Hoke County Tuesday night. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — Coming off two straight losses, the Richmond Senior High School volleyball team was able to right the ship and get back in the win column Tuesday night with a 3-0 win over Hoke County.

Head coach Ashleigh Larsen said a couple of lineup and rotation tweaks in the second and third sets, coupled with more aggressive play was the difference for the Lady Raiders (2-2).

“I think the girls found their aggressiveness and finally started swinging as opposed to settling for a lot of tipped balls or making little mistakes here and there,” Larsen said. “I think collectively the team finally came together and started to shine a bit. It was an all-around group effort to help solidify that win.”

Senior Emy Cooley said she felt the team battled harder and played with more intensity than usual as the game went on, adding that they didn’t get down on themselves and dig themselves a hole like the last couple games.

She said the lineup changes allowed the Lady Raiders more chances to run plays that they weren’t running before.

Richmond jumped out to an early 10-5 lead in the first set due to a series of errors from the Lady Bucks, and would go on to build a 17-9 lead in set. Hoke County was able to crawl back from the deficit to tie it up 20-20, but a 5-2 run helped the Lady Raiders close out the set 25-22.

The second set started close, but the Lady Raiders asserted themselves late with a 12-1 run to pull away and claim the set 25-10.

“We missed a few serves in the first set, but we got it back together,” Larsen said. “In the second and third, we were the dominant team. Hoke put up a fight here and there and did catch us on our toes a few times, but we stayed a little more consistent from start to finish tonight.”

Senior Jakerra Covington was critical in helping the Lady Raiders close out the third set 25-14 with her deft touch at the net, along with a number of key kills and blocks. She finished with seven kills on the night.

“Between her and Georgia Grace (Anderson), they stay positive and play smart up at the net, whether its aggressive blocking or aggressive swinging,” Larsen said. “I was happy to see them break out a little bit more tonight and find the floor. Jakerra came up big in the third set with the rotation we had.”

Covington said just changing the little things can make something go from bad to good. She added that she was trying to jump higher in the third set so she could see the floor better and make sure she was swinging through her hits.

“Although we did well in the previous sets, I knew we could do better than what we did and play to our level, not only as a team, but I could personally do better and stop making excuses for myself,” Covington said.

Senior Kelly Hoffman had 10 kills, including five in the third set, while Cooley finished with 11 digs leading the back line.

Looking forward to the Thanksgiving holiday break, Larsen said they will be focusing on solidifying those tweaked lineups during Wednesday, Friday and Monday’s practices ahead of their matchup with Lumberton on Dec. 1.

“We need to work on that and work on keeping that aggressiveness up and continuing it for the rest of the season.” Larsen said.

JV earns first win

The Lady Raiders junior varsity squad earned its first win of the season Tuesday night, knocking off Hoke County’s JV team in three sets, 2-1.

In the first set, Richmond (1-3) jumped out to an early 6-0 lead on steady consistent passing and keeping the ball alive, but the JV Lady Bucks managed to claw back and take the lead 10-9.

After a series of exchanged points, with the score tied 14-14, the JV Lady Raiders went on a 4-0 run, which allowed them to put enough distance between themselves and Hoke County to close out the set 25-22.

The second set started with a kill from freshman Katie Way. Again, the JV Lady Raiders built a 9-1 early lead, but just like in the first set, the JV Lady Bucks clawed their way back with a 17-4 run to take an 18-13 lead. Despite a quick Richmond run, Hoke County was able to close out the second set 25-18.

The JV Lady Raiders have gone the full three sets in all four matches they’ve played this season.

Just like the first and second sets, Richmond started off with an early lead, running away on a 10-0 run on the serve of sophomore Joy Styles. However, this time, it was too little, too late for the JV Lady Bucks as they were unable to stage another comeback as Richmond took the set 15-5 to secure the victory.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.