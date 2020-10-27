VIDEO: Volleyball counting down the days to practice, start of season

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond Senior High School volleyball team began its final week of workouts Monday.

With the season set to start in 22 days, head coach Ashleigh Larsen said she’ll be holding team tryouts Nov. 4-6.

Once the team roster is finalized, the Lady Raiders will have official practices up until Nov. 17, when they finally open their season at Purnell Swett.

