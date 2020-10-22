West named scholar athlete

West will have chance to earn additional scholarship money in voting competition

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond Senior High School senior kicker Thomas “Mack” West has been selected as a Great American Rivalry Series scholar athlete for 2020.

West is one of 144 scholar athletes chosen nationwide to receive a $500 scholarship from the Great American Rivalry Series in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“Mack has been an outstanding student over the course of his entire career in Richmond County Schools,” said Richmond football head coach Bryan Till. “He works extremely hard in everything he does and is very well rounded. I’m glad to see him get recognition for all of his hard work.”

“I’m glad he is a part of our team, even if he is an Alabama fan,” Till, a Georgia alum, added jokingly.

West will now have the opportunity to earn more scholarship money. From the 144 scholar athletes, 25 will be determined through a 30-day voting period where friends, family and the Richmond County community can help show their support. Those 25 scholar athletes that receive the most votes will comprise the Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athlete Hall of Fame Team and will receive additional scholarship money.

“I was really surprised that I was selected,” West said. “I had no idea that it was a scholarship when Coach Till nominated me.”

Scholar athlete award recipients are chosen annually as part of the Great American Rivalry Series which will be activating the program at its 1000th Rivalry game this fall. Scholar Athlete Award winners are recognized for their “on-the-field” and “in-the-classroom” success.

West said he plans to major in computer science in college. He added that he’s been “in and out” of the recruiting process lately and is still working to determine which specific schools he’ll be choosing between.

Currently, West said he’s taking classes at Richmond Community College to help prepare him for the rigor of college courses.

During the 2019 season, West was 57-for-67 on PATs and 3-for-4 on field goals in 13 games.

“It’s a blessing to have the whole Richmond County community coming together to help support me,” West said. “Every little bit counts.”

To vote for West, go to https://greatamericanrivalry.com/2020-scholar-athlete-hall-of-fame-voting/.

