NCHSAA delays fall sports beyond Sept. 1

CHAPEL HILL — As a result of Gov. Cooper’s announcement Wednesday to extend Phase Two of the state’s reopening plan for another five weeks until at least Sept. 11, the NCHSAA announced Thursday morning that the start of fall sports for the 2020-2021 school year would be delayed beyond the recently projected Sept. 1 date.

“We want to play sports during this upcoming school year and are making plans to do so; however, the health and safety of all participants, including coaches and other essential staff, will be a priority as decisions and plans are made,” commissioner Que Tucker said.

The NCHSAA’s statement said they are reviewing all options and are seeking input from SMAC and DPI (a sports Ad Hoc Committee), in the hope of announcing a sports calendar for the upcoming school year by Aug. 17.

In Richmond County, the school board gave clearance Tuesday night for teams and athletes to start workouts as early as Thursday. According to fall sports coaches, some were planning to start workouts right away, while others have indicated they may wait to get additional information from the NCHSAA.

“We will adapt to whatever,” said Raiders football coach Bryan Till. “We are just glad to be able to have some time with our guys where we can get it.”

Per NCHSAA Phase Two guidelines, these workouts are required to follow a specific social distancing protocol, as well as stringent cleaning criteria for facilities.

The additional delay by the NCHSAA means the earliest that practices and tryouts for fall sports could begin would be September 12, with the earliest dates for games to begin some weeks after that.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.