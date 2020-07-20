Tillman commits to Liberty

ROCKINGHAM — Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Richmond linebacker C.J. Tillman’s recruiting process hasn’t been easy.

“It’s been kind of hard because I wasn’t able to go up there and see the community and meet the coaching staff and stuff like that,” Tillman said. “But they did a good job showing me the most that they could over the phone.”

Even with the additional obstacles, the rising senior announced his commitment to Liberty University on Monday afternoon.

“My family, we sat down and talked about it,” Tillman said. “We decided it was kind of close to home and it was a good fit overall with where I want to be in the future about going to the NFL.”

Tillman said he’s planning to go visit Lynchburg (Va.) and see the campus for the first time in about two weeks, but he won’t be able to meet with the coaching staff in person while he’s there.

“I’m extremely excited for C.J.,” said Raiders’ head coach Bryan Till. “He has put in all the necessary work in both the classroom and field to earn this opportunity and I’m glad to see him reap the rewards of those efforts.”

Tillman had offers from a number of schools, including Elon, North Carolina A&T, Fordham, NC Central, Gardner Webb, Eastern Illinois, The Citadel, Lenoir-Rhyne and Notre Dame College.

Ultimately, Old Dominion, Kennesaw State and Charleston Southern were among his top picks before Tillman chose Liberty.

“They have a great facility and it’s all new,” Tillman said. “The coaches are really good to talk to, easy to talk to. And it’s a Christian school. My parents liked that about it.”

Tillman is Liberty’s second linebacker commitment and 10th overall commitment in the Flames’ 2021 recruiting class.

Shortly after Tillman announced his decision, Warren Messer, a linebackers graduate assistant for Liberty, tweeted “Opposing Offenses Beware. Another Big Time Defender just joined the Family! Carolina Boy #Explo21ve.”

As a junior last year, Tillman led the Raiders in solo tackles (86), total tackles (105) and tackles for loss (21.0). He was also second on the team in sacks (5.0) and led the team in forced fumbles (3).

Earlier this month, NC Preps, a Rivals.com affiliated site, named three Richmond players to its preseason all-state team, including Tillman, senior offensive lineman Jaleel Davis, and senior quarterback/ATH Caleb Hood.

“C.J. is a complete package at linebacker,” said Richmond defensive coordinator and linebackers coach James Johnson. “He has a knowledge of the game ahead of many of his peers. He understands the whole scheme and it shows in the questions he asks. He understands formations, situations, strength and weakness of schemes. He can play in the box, on the edge and in space. His versatility combined with his knowledge makes him a weapon.

“On top of that, he tackles with a purpose. He is coming not just to get you down, but he is trying to separate the ball from the ball carrier every snap. Liberty is getting a steal as a player and a great person who will represent them very well.”

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2748 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.