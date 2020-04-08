Golf courses proceed with caution

Laurinburg Exchange file photo Former Scotland High School golfer Nick Thompson celebrates after finishing a round during the Scotland County Golf Championships last year. Local golf courses are still open during the COVID-19 pandemic. Golfers are required to follow social distancing guidelines, and staff members are working to keep their respective courses as sanitized as possible. Laurinburg Exchange file photo Former Scotland High School golfer Nick Thompson celebrates after finishing a round during the Scotland County Golf Championships last year. Local golf courses are still open during the COVID-19 pandemic. Golfers are required to follow social distancing guidelines, and staff members are working to keep their respective courses as sanitized as possible.

Golf is considered an essential outdoor activity, so local golf courses are allowed to remain open despite Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide stay-at-home order.

And golfers have taken advantage of their opportunities to get out of the house and play 18 holes.

“I’ve seen an uptick in golfers over the past couple weeks,” said Chip Wells, the golf professional at Scotch Meadows Country Club in Laurinburg.

Officials at local courses have implemented a variety of measures to make sure golfers are minimizing their risk of COVID-19 exposure by obeying social distancing parameters. Those measures take effect as soon as golfers arrive to start their rounds.

Courses have placed limits on how many individuals can be in their respective golf shops at any given time. At Scotch Meadows, for example, the limit is five; at Loch Haven Golf Center in Rockingham, the limit is four. Staff members are working to prevent golfers from congregating in groups in or around their golf shops.

They’re also staying busy sanitizing just about every surface that golfers frequently come in contact with. That list includes counters, golf carts and flagsticks.

Yes, even the flagsticks are cleaned. Golfers are asked to avoid touching them for any reason — even when putting — but they’re still sanitized whenever possible, said Lynne Stephens, general manager of Loch Haven.

Each golfer is given a fresh pencil to fill out their scorecard with, Stephens said, rather than reusing pencils like they would normally do.

Golf carts are thoroughly cleaned after each use. Courses have a common limit in place of one golfer per cart, although members of the same household can ride together.

Courses are also either sterilizing or temporarily getting rid of various supplies found around their facilities. At Scotch Meadows, rakes have been removed from all sand traps.

“We ask people to rake the ball (from the sand traps) with their feet,” Wells said.

Scotch Meadows has also removed supplies like sand bottles, which are used to fill divots, and water coolers. As an additional precaution, styrofoam fillers have been installed under each flagstick in order to make it easier for players to retrieve their golf balls after each hole.

Courses that offer golf lessons are doing so at their own discretion. Wells said he’s still offering lessons, and he’s careful to follow social distancing guidelines when working with golfers.

Scotch Meadows and Loch Haven have accommodated a steady flow of golfers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We don’t know if it’s the weather or if people are just looking for something to do,” Stephens said.

Both reasons could be accurate. And the trend of good weather is expected to continue for the next few days, with temperatures hovering between 85 and 65 degrees.

Wells said golfers should try to make tee times when scheduling their rounds. That’ll help the course keep a steady supply of golf carts sanitized and available for use. Golfers should also always be mindful of social distancing regulations, whether they’re in the golf shop, on the driving range or on the course.

By doing those things, golfers can help keep their local courses’ operations running smoothly. So far, golfers have been happy to oblige; more than anything, they’re thankful that playing golf is still an option.

“They’re happy golf is considered an essential activity,” Stephens said.

Laurinburg Exchange file photo Former Scotland High School golfer Nick Thompson celebrates after finishing a round during the Scotland County Golf Championships last year. Local golf courses are still open during the COVID-19 pandemic. Golfers are required to follow social distancing guidelines, and staff members are working to keep their respective courses as sanitized as possible. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Thompson-ScotCo-championships.jpg Laurinburg Exchange file photo Former Scotland High School golfer Nick Thompson celebrates after finishing a round during the Scotland County Golf Championships last year. Local golf courses are still open during the COVID-19 pandemic. Golfers are required to follow social distancing guidelines, and staff members are working to keep their respective courses as sanitized as possible.

Staff members focus on sanitation, social distancing

By Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.