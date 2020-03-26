Check out Champion Media’s virtual basketball tournament between the top 32 men’s college basketball teams, based on the CBS Sports sample bracket. Follow along on our page this week as fate decides each winner!
Unbeaten Raiders confident ahead of hoops tourney
ROCKINGHAM — Coming off a fifth-place finish last year, Richmond Senior boys basketball travels to Gastonia on Thursday hoping for better results in this year’s Ashbrook Holiday Hoopfest. Richmond (7-0) coach Donald Pettigrew likes the […]
Virtual FAN-Tastic Tournament Round 2
March 25, 2020 Melody Evans Basketball, College Sports, Sports Comments Off on Virtual FAN-Tastic Tournament Round 2
Do you miss college basketball? So do we. In an effort to keep the spirit alive while we practice social distancing, Champion Media will hold a virtual basketball tournament between the top 64 men’s college […]
Stroman’s big night gets Raiders past Jack Britt
FAYETTEVILLE — Just hours ahead of the team’s return to Sandhills Athletic Conference play, Richmond Senior boys basketball coach Donald Pettigrew watched forward Nygie Stroman and a couple of other starters warm up for Friday’s […]