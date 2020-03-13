RSHS track completes first conference meet

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal

LAURINBURG — With the decision by the N.C. High School Association to suspend all athletic events looming large earlier in the day, the Richmond Senior boy’s and girl’s track and field teams enjoyed a successful opening to their Sandhills Athletic Conference slate on Thursday.

Competing against conference opponents Seventy-First and host Scotland, Richmond collected a host of top finishes in both individual and team events.

In the top photo, the Raiders’ 4×100-meter relay team of Dereck Barringer, Jakolbe Baldwin, Jaleak Gates and Jaron Coleman took first place. Coleman also finished in the top three of both the 100- and 200-meter races.

The bottom photo features Bree Wall and Andrea Ellerbe, both of whom were apart of the Lady Raiders’ first-place 4×100 relay team on Thursday. Ellerbe and Wall took first and second, respectively, in the 200.

Ellerbe also joined teammates Monasia Kearns, Bree Wall, and Isis Covington to finish first in the 4×200 relay. The Lady Raiders also finished the day by topping Scotland for first place in the 4×400 relay.

Other notable individual finishes from Richmond were Tremel Jones, who placed first in both the 100 and 200. Meanwhile, teammate Trevor Moss took first in the 400.

On the girls side, Jakerra Covington placed first in the high jump with a season-best effort.

More details, including official times and scores, will be updated when they become finalized.

