Local coaches react to sports suspension

CHAPEL HILL — All interscholastic athletics have been suspended statewide according to a release by The N.C. High School Athletic Association on Thursday afternoon.

“As much as we would like this opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches, and their communities, we know that ultimately any decision we make must err on the side of caution,” said Commissioner Que Tucker via press release.

The release details a decision made by the organization’s Board of Directors to make the suspension active at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 13 through Monday, Apr. 6.

Per Richmond Senior athletic director Rob Ransom, the school’s baseball and softball contests scheduled for Friday at Purnell Swett have been called off as the Public Schools of Robeson County have decided to implement the sports suspension immediately.

“I just told them to stay in shape the best they can…and try to stay ready,” Ransom said of the message to his team who has played just three games to this point.

“This is unknown territory for me and for most of us. There’s no script on it.”

Outside of baseball and softball, Richmond’s girl’s soccer, boy’s tennis and girl’s track teams were all able to start their respective seasons over the past two weeks.

Richmond boys track was able to hold their season-opener at Scotland on Thursday, leaving the boy’s golf team as the only spring sport yet to start its campaign.

“It should be easier to do with golf,” said Richmond golf coach Keith Parsons of dealing with the suspension. “I just told them, ‘We can’t have any organized activities until Apr. 6, but they can certainly get out and play.’ They all pal around and play golf together, so I expect them to get after it.”

Ransom summed up his overall feelings about the decision from the perspective of the school’s athletic director.

“I hate it for our seniors. When you talk about missing games and missing those experiences, that’s something you don’t want to face. You don’t get that time back,” he said.

“So I’m hopeful that they’ll come to a solution on this and we’ll be able to get back to business as usual.”

According to the NCHSAA statement, the Board of Directors “will assess this situation regularly over the next few weeks,” and then actions will be taken as to when athletic activities are to resume.

