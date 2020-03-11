Local roundup: RSHS boys tennis gets second win

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders goalie Kelly Hoffman gets prepared for a shot from Pinecrest’s Abby Veit during Tuesday’s home loss. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders goalie Kelly Hoffman gets prepared for a shot from Pinecrest’s Abby Veit during Tuesday’s home loss. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Karym Ojeda and Richmond teammate Alex Yates, back right, compete in doubles play against Purnell Swett on Tuesday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Karym Ojeda and Richmond teammate Alex Yates, back right, compete in doubles play against Purnell Swett on Tuesday.

ROCKINGHAM — For a second straight day, the Richmond Senior boys tennis team scored a convincing win against Sandhills Athletic Conference competition.

At home against Purnell Swett on Tuesday, Richmond dominated singles play en route to a 6-3 overall decision, keeping its unblemished record intact.

Richmond (2-0) coach Patrick Hope says though the group hasn’t had much time to properly prepare because of inclement weather, he’s preaching consistency and patience above all.

“I’m more likely to tell them to play a patient enough game to let the opponent make a mistake,” said Hope.

In line with that reasoning, Hope has the Raiders focusing on a ‘one point at a time’ mantra and is discouraging scoreboard watching, especially when down in a particular match.

This train of thought paid dividends against the Rams (1-1) where Hope saw his group take four of the six singles matches.

No. 3 seed Alex Yates battled with Purnell Swett’s Cale Harris in a tightly-contested matchup. Yates was able to pull away late and secure an 8-6 decision.

The other singles winners had an easier time as Lee Hayden, Ty Murray and Mack West got victories in the 4, 5, and 6-seeded slots.

Hayden defeated Damian Locklear 8-2, Murray topped Tucker Lowery 8-0 and West shut out Gabriel Scott with the same score.

Purnell Swett’s top seeds provided the sole singles wins as No. 1 seed Ben Brooks had a late surge to grab an 8-5 decision over Bradford Pittman. No. 2 seed Erik Brooks beat Richmond’s Karym Ojeda 8-1.

“They just have to adjust and know that whoever we’re playing, they’re going to get their best two players,” Hope said of his top duo, especially of Ojeda who he moved from the No. 5 position.

“Just try to develop more strategy and provide some different looks. I think if they can do those things, they’ll have some success too and help us out.”

In doubles play, Hope was pleased with the group’s pair of wins despite not having the time to practice the best techniques.

Ojeda and Yates topped Harris and Locklear, while Murray and Ethan McDonald defeated Lowry and Scott.

“A lot of it is just communicating,” said Hope of the doubles play effectiveness. “Some of the better teams that we’ll play in the conference will have all those strategies all laid out, so we want to be ready for them.”

Up next, Richmond will have the challenge of hosting one of those more seasoned teams when Pinecrest visits on Thursday. First matches are scheduled to start at 4 p.m.

Lady Raiders softball drops SAC opener

Richmond Senior softball couldn’t overcome an early deficit, dropping its conference-opener to Purnell Swett, 11-6, at home on Tuesday.

Purnell Swett (3-0, 1-0) racked up 12 hits and jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after the first inning.

Richmond (2-1, 0-1) starter Kearston Bruce pitched five innings and had four strikeouts. The Lady Rams scored six runs in the third on Bruce to open an 8-1 lead.

The Lady Raiders’ offense produced at least one run in the final three innings, starting with an RBI single from Taylor Waitley in the bottom of the fifth that made it 8-2.

Kenleigh Frye brought two more runs in on a hit in the bottom of the sixth that closed the gap a bit more, making the score 8-4.

But the Lady Rams plated three in the top half of the seventh that gave them enough room for the win.

Both teams play again in Pembroke on Friday.

RSHS girls soccer shut out by Pinecrest

After a couple of early saves from Richmond Senior goalkeeper Kelly Hoffman, visiting conference foe Pinecrest finally cracked through for a pair of goals in the first half that lead to an eventual 9-0 shut out in Rockingham on Tuesday.

Hoffman dove to fend off a one-on-one opportunity from the Pinecrest (2-1-1, 2-0) offense in the second minute, then leaped to thwart off a header on goal a few minutes later.

Lady Patriots sophomore Blair Rice got through Hoffman’s defense with a strike from just outside the right of the box that broke the scoreless tie halfway through the first 40 minutes. Just before the break, teammate Savannah Dunahay converted a scoring opportunity from just about the same spot to extend the lead to 2-0.

Pinecrest immediately put in two goals to open the second half and found the net five more times to stay undefeated in league play.

Richmond (1-2-1) (1-1 SAC) travels to Jack Britt on Thursday, looking to get back in the win column.

Girls soccer, softball struggle at home

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

