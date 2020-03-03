Rain alters local sports schedule

ROCKINGHAM — A string of steady rain bands has resulted in the postponing of Tuesday’s local sports slate, as confirmed by school officials.

On the diamond, Richmond Senior baseball (0-1) saw its road matchup with Cape Fear (0-0) be pushed back a day, with the two teams now set to link in Fayetteville on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

The Raiders were on the good side of the weather pattern on Monday as rain settled just before the start of its opener against Anson. They had some misfortune in the game, however, dropping a 4-3 decision despite rallying to take the lead in the sixth.

Both Richmond and Cape Fear junior varsity clubs will meet at Richmond on Wednesday with the JV Raiders looking to remain hot after beating Anson 12-1 in four innings during the opener.

Meanwhile, the Richmond softball team will have to put off its quest of defending yet another Sandhills Athletic Conference title and state playoffs appearance. Tuesday’s season-opener at Southwestern Randolph was postponed with no make-up announced.

The Lady Raiders’ next scheduled contest is at home against Uwharrie Charter on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Richmond boys tennis’ season-opener at Seventy-First was also postponed, with the rescheduled date set for Mar. 9 at 4 p.m.

In other local sports news, the Richmond girls soccer team drew a scoreless tie with non-conference opponent Southern Lee in Monday’s season-opener. The junior varsity Lady Raiders defeated Southern Lee 3-0 to kick off their 2020 campaign.

Both soccer teams are back in action on Friday to host Purnell Swett. JV starts at 5:15 p.m., with varsity to kickoff shortly after.

