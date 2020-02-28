Top 5 countdown: Best moments this winter sports season

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file photo Lady Raiders bowler Hailey Miller, front, prepares for a roll during an event. Miller was the team’s only individual bowler to make states. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file photo Lady Raiders bowler Hailey Miller, front, prepares for a roll during an event. Miller was the team’s only individual bowler to make states. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file photo Raiders wrestler Joseph Nicholson, top, locks with Fairmont’s Anydrean Cromartie on Nov. 24. Nicholson would pin Cromartie for his school-record 119th career win. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file photo Raiders wrestler Joseph Nicholson, top, locks with Fairmont’s Anydrean Cromartie on Nov. 24. Nicholson would pin Cromartie for his school-record 119th career win. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file photo Coach Teddy Moseley and the Richmond girls basketball team celebrate a 3-pointer in a game late in the season. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file photo Coach Teddy Moseley and the Richmond girls basketball team celebrate a 3-pointer in a game late in the season.

With so many great moments in sports for Richmond County teams this past winter, it’s tough to narrow the field. But we took a crack at it anyway.

Here are the Daily Journal’s cant-miss memories from Raiders athletics this past winter.

5) Hailey Miller qualifies for 4A individual bowling state championships

When it happened: Jan. 15

How it happened: In her first season with the Richmond Senior girls bowling team, Miller led the group at the Sandhills Atheltic Conference girls singles competition by posting a three-game total pin score of 453. The pin total placed her in the top 10 of the 80-plus bowlers competing and solidified her spot in the singles state championships.

What was said: “I guess I did pretty good overall. I didn’t really expect to do as good as I did. I finished with a strike and a spare and that made my score go up higher,” said Miller.

4) RSHS indoor track team takes bronze at Charlotte City Championships

When it happened: Feb. 8

How it happened: In the final event of the season, the Lady Raiders captured bronze medals in the 4×200-meter relay at the Charlotte City Championships hosted by Cuthbertson High School.

The relay team of Monasia Kearns, Andrea Ellerbe, Aniya Robinson and Isis Covington posted a time of 1:50.9, which ranked third out of 14 teams at the event.

What was said: “It was a very good feeling. I felt very happy because it was my first medal,” said Ellerbe who also had the team’s fastest 55-yard dash time at the event.

“What I learned was, you got to encourage the other teammates to do good, so it helps you do better when they encourage you, too.”

3) Raiders basketball takes down Pinecrest

When it happened: Dec. 13

How it happened: Senior guard Quamir Sivels stepped to the free throw line with Richmond clinging to a one-point over visiting Pinecrest in the last second of the game and coolly knocked in two from the stripe to grab the 53-50 win.

Sivels had a team-high 14 points. Richmond sprinted to a 10-0 run to open the game, but a second-quarter spurt closed the margin to just four at the half. Pinecrest’s Bradlee Haskell had a game-high 19 points and missed the potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.

What was said: “They did a good job. They’re resilient,” said Richmond coach Donald Pettigrew.

2) Lady Raiders basketball ends drought against 71st

When it happened: Feb. 11

How it happened: Richmond guard Jayla McDougald hit a trio of 3-pointers in the second quarter to help jumpstart the group to a 60-41 road win over Seventy-First.

It was the Lady Raiders’ first victory over the Lady Falcons since 2009 and it was the second of four straight wins to close out the regular season.

For McDouglad, the game-high 18 points was a precursor for the game to follow. The next night she netted a career-high 25 points on seven made 3-pointers to help the Lady Raiders pick up a 57-41 road win at Lumberton.

What was said: “I was on fire and I had to keep it up because my team was expecting me to make them,” said McDougald.

1) Joseph Nicholson breaks Raiders wrestling all-time wins record

When it happened: Nov. 24

How it happened: During the opening team match of Richmond’s host tournament, “Raider Rumble,” senior wrestler JoeE Nicholson defeated Fairmont’s Anydrean Cromartie by pin to grab his 119th career win, breaking the school record.

At the 120-pounds division, he posted a perfect 5-0 record on the day with four wins coming via pin.

Nicholson leaves the program as the all-time leader in both single-season and overall wins.

What was said: “I wish it could have happened last year and I wish I could have qualified for states and already have the record, but it feels good to have it now,” said Nicholson.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

