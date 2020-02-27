Nicholson: I put my heart and soul into it all these years, but it’s time

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file photo Raiders wrestling coach Earl Nicholson, right, instructs during the final home match of his career in Jan. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file photo Raiders wrestling coach Earl Nicholson, right, instructs during the final home match of his career in Jan.

ROCKINGHAM — After 26 years at the helm of Richmond Senior’s wrestling program, Earl Nicholson appropriately closed out his career instructing two of his most successful pupils at the individual state tournament.

When his son, Joseph Nicholson, and fellow senior Austin Gallops concluded their high school careers in Greensboro this past weekend, it marked the last of 50-plus state qualifiers that Richmond’s all-time winningest coach has produced.

Heading into this season, in which he knew would be his last, the man affectionately known as “coach Nic” slyly kept that secret from his team until Senior Night where he was awarded an honorary plaque by the school’s administration.

“It was a very emotional moment because I truly love this sport,” Nicholson said after the final home match on Jan. 22. “I put my heart and soul into it all these years, but it’s time.”

The first season heading his alma mater was in 1994.

Nicholson recalls having just seven wrestlers committed to the program at that time. With the help of fundraising campaigns, he was able to generate funds for new uniforms while “aggravating” football players to try out.

The turnout numbers steadily increased, then peaked in the early 2000s when the team averaged over 30 wrestlers and eventually produced a handful of 30-win seasons.

Nicholson recalls two poignant instances from those glory years that stood out above the rest.

The first came in 2003, where he led a young team littered with freshman and sophomores to a three-point victory over rival Scotland, halting a 25-year losing streak in the process.

“That night, I actually cried. That was probably the best feeling ever,” said Nicholson who had never beaten the Scots, as a wrestler or a coach, until that point.

In 2016, down 30 points to wrestling powerhouse Pinecrest, Nicholson huddled the group and told them they needed to sweep the final six matches to secure the victory.

They responded with six consecutive pins to beat the Patriots for the first time in his tenure.

“Nobody ever beats Pinecrest, except for Jack Britt….We ran the gauntlet,” said Nicholson. “That was a real memorable moment.”

Fast forward four years and Nicholson was on hand for the penultimate memory, coaching his son through a school-record 119th win during the season-opener on Nov. 24.

“That was like a really emotional moment to have him do that because that’s something I’ve been dreaming of since he was about three years old,” Earl Nicholson said after his son’s big milestone.

Coach Nic has been synonymous with Richmond County wrestling for over two decades, using his unmatched passion to guide young wrestlers even at the middle school level. Now, a new wave of fresh faces will help fill those roles.

Nicholson says that though he won’t be leading the Richmond Senior program, he’ll still be actively involved as a team advisor.

He gave one final message to the next generation of county wrestlers in his most recent Facebook post:

“I hope that all the current wrestlers reading this post understand that to me, wrestling is more than a sport. It has been a way for me teach life skills, build character, build relationships, mentor young men/women, and to teach the greatest one-on-one sport ever.”

Longtime Raiders coachsteps down after 26 years

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

