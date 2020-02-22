Gallops, Nicholson end storied careers at states

Courtesy Photo Richmond’s Joseph Nicholson, left, sizes up his opponent during the first day of individual state competitions in Greensboro on Friday. Courtesy Photo Richmond’s Joseph Nicholson, left, sizes up his opponent during the first day of individual state competitions in Greensboro on Friday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file photo Austin Gallops, center right, congratulates senior teammate Joseph Nicholson, center left, after breaking the school record this season. Both ended their Raiders’ careers in the state tournament over the weekend. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file photo Austin Gallops, center right, congratulates senior teammate Joseph Nicholson, center left, after breaking the school record this season. Both ended their Raiders’ careers in the state tournament over the weekend.

GREENSBORO — Two of the most storied Richmond Senior wrestling careers in recent history came to a close over the weekend at the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A Individual State Championships in Greensboro.

Seniors Austin Gallops and Joseph Nicholson bowed out in the consolation bracket of their respective weight classes after hard-fought matches.

“I knew it was going to be tough because there’s literally no one there that’s terrible,” Gallops reflected about the big event. “My record was the third-worst in the field and I only lost 11 matches this season.”

Gallops (31-13) placed fourth at regionals in the 160-pounds bracket.

In his first round of states on Friday, he battled with top seed Will Lowery (Myers Park) until the last second of the match, losing by pin at the 5:59 mark.

The Raiders veteran admitted to feeling nervous with the added attention that comes with a state-wide competition, but credited the advice from one of his coaches at the offseason wrestling club “School of Hard Knocks” for settling him down.

“He told me, don’t focus on the crowd, just worry about the match. It helped me focus more and get some of the jitters out so I was able to compete at my maximum effort,” said Gallops.

Gallops notched his first state tournament win during his next match, scoring a win by fall over conference opponent Isaiah McCain (Jack Britt), who he had already beaten twice this year.

The final match of Gallops’ career was on Saturday, as he dropped an 8-1 decision to Noah Rupp (Providence).

He leaves Richmond as the only wrestler in program history to place first at the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament.

Gallops plans to continue training in hopes of getting an opportunity to compete at the next level and says he has future campus visits with The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and Iowa Wesleyan.

Nicholson also concedes to being more anxious than usual, given the high-stakes environment.

“I felt kind of nervous. I was actually pretty scared,” Nicholson said of the first-time experience in which he estimated 700 spectators on hand at Greensboro Coliseum.

“Everybody told me not to look up and the first thing I did was look up.”

Nicholson (33-10) finished fourth in the 120-pounds bracket during last week’s 4A Midwest Regional.

Friday, he lost to Kaiden Fisher (Lake Norman) in the opening round of the state tourney before dropping a close 3-1 decision to Darius McKenzie (Middle Creek) in the consolation bracket.

Nicholson departs as the program’s all-time wins leader and also has serious interest from UNCP, which he says would be a good fit as the school is fresh off a Mountain East Conference title in its first year competing in the league.

“It didn’t really end the way I wanted it to end, but I’m happy to be able to make it to states and being one of the top 16 in the state,” he said.

“I felt kind of upset, but also good, because I made it to states and gave it all I could give and that’s all my dad could ask for.”

Meanwhile, Richmond coach Earl Nicholson saw his 26-year coaching career conclude with the opportunity to see his son, Joseph, come through on one of his long-time goals.

“Of course I would have liked for him to win some matches, but the fact that he got a chance to experience (states) the same I did when I was in high school, that really makes it worthwhile,” said coach Nicholson.

Though he acknowledged the advanced wrestling I.Q. of his duo’s opponents ultimately made the difference, the school’s all-time winningest wrestling coach also voiced what the moment symbolized for the program he leaves behind.

“It’s just good to see that our guys can compete at the highest level,” said coach Nicholson. “Even the matches they lost, they were right there with the guys…that’s a big jump for Richmond County in general.”

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

