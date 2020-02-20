Updated weekend schedule for local sports teams

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’s Joseph Nicholson, left, shakes hands before a match earlier this season. He and Austin Gallops will represent the Raiders during Friday’s state championships in Greensboro. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’s Joseph Nicholson, left, shakes hands before a match earlier this season. He and Austin Gallops will represent the Raiders during Friday’s state championships in Greensboro. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders wing Caleb Hood (23) soars in for a layup attempt during an earlier game. Richmond plays at Pinecrest for the conference tournament title on Friday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders wing Caleb Hood (23) soars in for a layup attempt during an earlier game. Richmond plays at Pinecrest for the conference tournament title on Friday.

ROCKINGHAM — For the second straight week, threats of inclement weather have forced a change in plans for the athletics programs in Richmond County and surrounding areas.

With the county school board already declaring a two-hour delay for Friday, here are the most recent updates on this weekend’s slate of games as of Thursday afternoon.

Wrestling

According to a statement released by the N.C. High School Athletic Association, the first day of the individual wrestling state championships has been postponed until Friday afternoon.

Richmond Senior will be represented by wrestlers Joseph Nicholson and Austin Gallops after both placed fourth in last week’s 4A Midwest Regional.

Gallops scored two pins on the first day of regionals before losing to eventual champ Hunter Hillis (Pinecrest) in the semifinals. Gallops got a win over Kaylin Foust to set up the third-place match, qualifying him for his first state tourney appearance.

Nicholson also had a perfect Day 1 in regionals that included a pin. He fell to undefeated top seed James Joplin (Northwest Guilford) in the semifinals, before defeating Pinecrest’s Riley Merchant to make the third-place match and stamp his first states appearance.

The 4A state competitions held at Greensboro Coliseum are set to begin at 5 p.m. on Friday and conclude on Saturday (weather permitting).

Basketball

High school games across the region were also affected by the upcoming winter weather advisory as the boys Sandhills Athletic Conference basketball tournament semifinals were pushed a day earlier to Wednesday evening.

No. 3 Richmond Senior went on the road and took down second-seeded Lumberton, 67-54, advancing to Friday’s championship game.

Raiders guard Quamir Sivels led all scorers with 26 points, 13 in each half, while fellow starter Caleb Hood had 21 points just one day after leading an inspired late charge to defeat Purnell Swett in the opening round.

Nygie Stroman added nine of his 14 points to help seal the win in the fourth quarter. The victory marked payback for the Raiders after dropping the first two meetings against the Pirates this season.

Friday, Richmond (19-7) looks to avenge another recent loss when it travels to top-seeded Pinecrest (23-3) with the SAC tournament title on the line. Tip-off from Southern Pines is set for 6 p.m.

In other local hoops news, the Temple Christian girls basketball team is scheduled to continue its run in the Carolinas Christian Conference tournament on Friday.

The third-seeded Lady Tigers took down sixth-seeded Grace Christian in the opening round and now faces No. 2 Columbus Christian Academy in the semifinals.

Tip-off for Friday’s matchup from Scotland Christian Academy is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

Weather permitting, the Richmond Senior baseball team will make its unofficial 2020 debut via scrimmage at Terry Sanford on Saturday.

The Raiders finished 19-9 overall and 11-3 in the conference a year ago and are now under the direction of first-year coach Rob Ransom.

Meanwhile, Terry Sanford boasted an impressive 24-3 overall record and was a perfect 16-0 in the Patriot Conference.

First pitch from Fayetteville is set for 4:20 p.m.

