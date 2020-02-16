Gallops, Nicholson headed to states after successful run at regionals

Courtesy Photo Joseph Nicholson, far right, poses after taking fourth place in the 120-pounds class at regionals in Jamestown on Saturday. Courtesy Photo Joseph Nicholson, far right, poses after taking fourth place in the 120-pounds class at regionals in Jamestown on Saturday. Courtesy Photo Raiders wrestler Austin Gallops gains position during the 4A Midwest Regional at Ragsdale High over the weekend. Courtesy Photo Raiders wrestler Austin Gallops gains position during the 4A Midwest Regional at Ragsdale High over the weekend. Courtesy Photo Richmond’s Austin Gallops, far right, takes fourth place in the 160-pounds division on Saturday. Courtesy Photo Richmond’s Austin Gallops, far right, takes fourth place in the 160-pounds division on Saturday.

JAMESTOWN — Richmond Senior wrestlers Joseph Nicholson and Austin Gallops are set to make their first state championship appearances next week after a successful run during the NCHSAA Midwest 4A Regional held at Ragsdale High School over the weekend.

The two seniors finished fourth in their respective weight classes at the two-day event.

Gallops (160 pounds) dominated during Friday’s first and second rounds, collecting a first-period pin (1:13) over John Cupp of Porter Ridge, then following with a win over fourth-seeded Joseph Ross of East Forsyth via second-period pin.

In Saturday’s semifinals, Gallops fell to familiar conference foe Hunter Hillis of Pinecrest by way of a pin (3:19). He bounced back with a victory over Kaylin Foust to set up the third-place match where Gallops lost in sudden victory overtime to Reece Rader of Reagan high school.

Nicholson (120 pounds) was also perfect in the opening round, defeating Luke Larson of Ronald Reagan by first-period pin (1:45). Then, he beat No. 5 seed Adam Szewczyk, 5-3, in the quarterfinals.

Saturday, Nicholson fell to undefeated top seed James Joplin of Northwest Guilford in the semifinals, then notched a third win this season over Pinecrest’s Riley Merchant with a 3-2 decision. Nicholson took fourth after losing by injury default to Adam Szewczyk of Davie in the third-place match.

Another Raiders wrestler scoring points on Day 1 was Bryant Coll, who defeated Michael Cuevas of High Point Central by second-period pin. Coll lost to No. 3 seed Centrell Johnson of RJ Reynolds in the following round.

Both Gallops and Nicholson are scheduled to compete at the 4A state championships Thursday, held at the Greensboro Coliseum.

