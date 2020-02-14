Local Roundup: Rockets advance to SEMSAC title game

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Rockets guard Jamyia Lindsey goes up for a layup in traffic against Carver at home on Thursday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Rockets guard Jamyia Lindsey goes up for a layup in traffic against Carver at home on Thursday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Rockets guard Talan Stoner releases a 3-pointer during the team’s second-round home win over Carver on Thursday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Rockets guard Talan Stoner releases a 3-pointer during the team’s second-round home win over Carver on Thursday.

ROCKINGHAM — Behind the sweet stroke of Talan Stoner, the Rockingham Middle boys basketball team plowed through visiting Carver, 55-30, at home on Thursday to punch its ticket to the Southeastern Middle School Athletic Conference title game.

Stoner converted a game-high six 3-pointers to finish with 18 points, rightfully drawing praise from Rockingham (9-1) coach Julius Bowden.

“I think what helped us tonight was Talan, he was on,” said Bowden. “He hit a lot of 3-pointers and it kind of gave us a good comfort zone.”

Stoner knocked down a pair of triples in the first period that saw the second-seeded Rockets open with a 10-0 spurt.

Paul McNeil also added six points in the period, scoring three field goals to help the group take a commanding 19-3 lead heading into the second quarter.

McNeil finished with a game-high 19 points in three quarters of action.

“He came off the bench and hit some big shots and was aggressive,” Bowden said of McNeil. “He’s a great player. We’ll go as far as he takes us.”

After Carver opened the second half with a 7-0 run, McNeil quieted the visitors’ momentum with back-to-back layups that extended the margin to 34-17.

McNeil’s baskets sparked 13 unanswered points that included two more 3-pointers from Stoner and one from McNeil that made it 40-17 at the 2:23 mark.

The group had a dominating 47-22 advantage heading into the fourth quarter and allowed the reserves to seal the win.

“For the next game, if we just stay disciplined, lock down on defense, know our assignments and play as a unit… I think that’s the key to winning,” Bowden said of next week’s championship game.

On the girl’s side, top-seeded Rockingham couldn’t hold onto a nine-point lead it built at halftime as Carver clawed back and pulled off the upset, 39-38, on a last-second free throw by Morgan Thompson.

The Lady Rockets’ (9-1) perfect season comes to an end with the loss, while No. 4 Carver travels to second-seeded Sandy Grove for the title game.

Thompson finished with a game-high 27 points, including 16 in the second half. Her layup, plus the foul, at the 4:15 mark of the third quarter closed the gap to 25-21. Thompson and Co. trailed by just one, 26-25, at the end of the frame.

After Carver took its first lead off a Thompson assist midway through the frame. They built a 37-32 advantage when she knocked in a pair of free throws with just under three minutes left.

Jamyia Lindsey put in a team-high 21 points, 10 of which came in the final period as she tried to rally the Lady Rockets back in front. Her left-hand layup with just 45 seconds to go, capped a 5-0 run and tied it at 37.

Lindsey broke the tie a few trips later on a free throw that made it 38-37 with just five seconds remaining.

A foul on the ensuing inbounds sent Thompson to the charity stripe where she converted the tying and game-winning free throws to end it.

C’Niya Hinson finished with five points for the Lady Rockets.

Hamlet girls eliminated by Sandy Grove

LUMBER BRIDGE — A closely-played contest swung in the favor of the Sandy Grove girls basketball team at home on Thursday, as a late Hamlet push wasn’t quite enough.

The Lady Red Rams fell 32-31, and consequently were eliminated from the SEMSAC playoffs. No. 2 Sandy Grove moves on to the championship game against fourth-seeded Carver.

Hamlet (8-3) guards Ryelan Lyerly and Orena Drake led the offensive attack. Lyerly finished with a team-high 14 points and Drake added six points.

After trailing by three at the half, Sandy Grove found a rhythm in the third quarter and the Lady Red Rams trailed 31-21 heading into the fourth.

Lyerly and Drake combined for nine points in the final frame to power the comeback charge. The group would hold Sandy Grove to just one point in the period, but the free throw was enough to escape with the victory.

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Rockets guard Jamyia Lindsey goes up for a layup in traffic against Carver at home on Thursday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_ROCK_Juicy2.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Rockets guard Jamyia Lindsey goes up for a layup in traffic against Carver at home on Thursday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Rockets guard Talan Stoner releases a 3-pointer during the team’s second-round home win over Carver on Thursday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_ROCK_TstoneWeb.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Rockets guard Talan Stoner releases a 3-pointer during the team’s second-round home win over Carver on Thursday.

Lady Rockets’ perfect season spoiled in thriller

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.