Lady Raiders end season with medals

Courtesy photo Members of the Richmond Senior girls indoor track and field team pose after the Charlotte City Championship in Waxhaw on Saturday. Top row from left, Andrea Ellerbe, Aniya Robinson, Monasia Kearns and Isis Covington; bottom row coach Reggie Miller. Courtesy photo Members of the Richmond Senior girls indoor track and field team pose after the Charlotte City Championship in Waxhaw on Saturday. Top row from left, Andrea Ellerbe, Aniya Robinson, Monasia Kearns and Isis Covington; bottom row coach Reggie Miller.

WAXHAW — During the Charlotte City Indoor Track and Field Championships at Cuthbertson High on Saturday, Richmond Senior took home bronze medals, finishing third in the 4×200-meter relay.

Lady Raiders teammates Andrea Ellerbe, Aniya Robinson, Monasia Kearns and Isis Covington combined to post a time of 1:50.9, the third-best in the field. The time was just two seconds off the pace to compete in the state championships.

The four sprinters also competed in the 55-meter dash with Ellerbe pacing the group, finishing in 7.86 seconds.Kearns followed Ellerbe with a 7.90, Covington was next with 8.10 and Robinson rounded out the team with a time of 8.41.

Because of inclement weather at the outdoor venue, the Lady Raiders decided to withdraw from the 300 as coach Reggie Miller felt the worsening conditions were unsafe.

The competition caps the indoor track season and the focus now shifts to the outdoor campaign with tryouts scheduled for Monday, Feb. 17.

