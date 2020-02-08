Raiders bowling competes at states

Miller Miller

ABERDEEN — Richmond Senior bowling wrapped up the season in the state championships at the Sandhills Bowling Center on Friday.

Hailey Miller was the team’s only competitor in the singles state championship. The senior posted scores of 120, 131 and 137.

“That’s very impressive for someone who just picked up the sport this year,” said Richmond coach Ralph Butler.

“She threw some really good balls today, but just couldn’t catch a break. A lot of great throws from her resulted in splits making it hard to close out frames.

She’s been a joy to coach. I know she’ll do great things. She puts forth her best effort at whatever she does.”

The boys team made the best of their trip after finding out they made the states competition earlier in the day, placing fifth overall.

“As for the guys that were able to make it, I couldn’t be more proud of them,” said Butler.

They were just one pin off competing in the roll off for state champs. In the four-game set, they bowled a 676, falling just shy of Hoke who bowled a 678 to place fourth.

Cameron Way who closed out six of eight frames and William White equalled that output on the day. Joseph Grant closed out eight of 11.

The top four teams after the four games were Grey’s Creek, Lumberton, Jack Britt and Hoke. They competed in a single elimination tournament for the championship.

“We lose only one player next year, Luke Preslar, everyone else returns so I’m excited to see what they can do,” said Butler.

