Raiders coaches, players make SB LIV picks

The eyes of the football world will be on Miami this Sunday for Super Bowl LIV, so it’s only right we enlist the help of the local gridiron stars to predict what happens in the big game.

Below you’ll find a quick breakdown of the matchup from select coaches and players of the Richmond Senior varsity football program.

RAIDERS COACHES

Greg Williams, Assistant Head Coach:

Williams helped direct the wide receivers this season and is on his way to coach in the N.C. East-West All-Star Game this summer.

Pick: Kansas City Chiefs

Why: San Francisco has the No. 1 rush defense, but Kansas City doesn’t depend on a traditional run game. I think Kansas City will be able to find enough yards and points from the arm and legs of Mahomes. San Franciso has a great running game, but Kansas City is No. 3 against the run, so I think they’ll make Jimmy Garoppolo have to throw the ball more than San Franciso wants to.

Final Score: 31-27.

MVP: Patrick Mahomes.

Brad Denson, Offensive Coordinator:

Denson was the mastermind beyond another explosive year for the Raiders offense who finished as the Sandhills Athletic Conference’s most prolific scoring group this season.

Pick: Kansas City Chiefs.

Why: Mahomes is a difference-maker. Also, the experience factor will come into play. That stage is huge for anyone, but the Chiefs having more playoff experience will be big.

Final Score: 28-17.

MVP: Patrick Mahomes.

Chris Campolieta, Defensive Secondary Coach:

Campolieta organized the Richmond defensive backs who combined for 10 interceptions and 56 passes defended.

Pick: Kansas City Chiefs.

Why: It’s Andy Reid’s (Chiefs head coach) turn to win and they showed they can stop the run.

Final Score: 31-28.

MVP: Patrick Mahomes.

RAIDERS PLAYERS

Dalton Stroman, Wide Receiver:

Stroman enjoyed a career year, leading the team with 716 yards receiving and nine touchdowns en route to an all-conference selection.

Pick: Kansas City Chiefs.

Why: I think the Chiefs are going to win because they have a great, explosive offense.

Final Score: 21-7.

MVP: Patrick Mahomes.

Joerail White, Inside Linebacker:

White finished his senior season with 52 total tackles and four sacks, capped with a recent commitment to play for Shaw University.

Pick: San Francisco 49ers.

Why: They have a well put together team, their chemistry is there and I’m quite sure everybody on that team holds each other to a high standard and accountable. Everybody runs to the ball and is quick with reading their keys!

Final Score: 23-17 .

MVP: I can’t really predict an MVP because it just depends. Everybody has their night and maybe it could be a night for somebody to really shine and have that “dawg” mentality to stand out.

Xavion Lindsey, Free Safety:

The ball-hawking senior led the Raiders with three interceptions and recently committed to play for Fayetteville State next season.

Pick: San Francisco 49ers.

Why: Because of their strong, lockdown defense. Also, their quarterback played behind one of the GOATs (Greatest of All Time).

Final Score: 35-28.

MVP: Jimmy Garoppolo.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

