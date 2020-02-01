Hood’s season high sparks Raiders win

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders guard Jayla McDougald (4) tries to guard the drive of Jack Britt’s Nyla Cooper during Friday’s matchup at Richmond. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders guard Jayla McDougald (4) tries to guard the drive of Jack Britt’s Nyla Cooper during Friday’s matchup at Richmond. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’s Kellan Hood (4) attempts a free throw in the fourth quarter against Jack Britt at home on Friday. Hood had a season-high 15 points in the 60-53 win. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’s Kellan Hood (4) attempts a free throw in the fourth quarter against Jack Britt at home on Friday. Hood had a season-high 15 points in the 60-53 win.

ROCKINGHAM — Backup shooting guard Kellan Hood watched his Richmond Senior teammates engaged in a stalemate with Sandhills Athletic Conference opponent Jack Britt at home on Friday, even trailing by as much as two scores deep into the third period.

That’s when the sophomore reserve said he knew somebody had to be the source of energy that eventually charged the 60-53 win.

“It’s big because I can create a spark for my team and it gave us a little bit more momentum,” said Hood who finished with a game-high 15 points, all coming in the second half.

With under a minute left in the third period, Hood knocked down one of his three 3-pointers to punctuate an 8-3 Raiders’ run and retake the lead, 44-43.

“Today, I found my shot and that really helped my team out a lot,” said Hood. “They didn’t have to rely on me just playing defense, they could rely on me playing offense too.”

Hood accounted for 10 of the team’s 16 points in the final quarter. He coolly stepped into a floater with 5:32 left in the fourth that extended the Raiders’ advantage, 53-45. A couple of minutes later, Hood drained his last triple to keep the visitors from closing in, making it 56-48.

Jack Britt’s Jordian Fox ended with a team-high 14 points and dropped in five during the comeback efforts of the final frame. Teammate Demetri Patterson added 13 points, including a short bankshot with just 1:35 remaining that narrowed the gap, 57-53.

But Hood had the final answer at the free throw line moments later, converting on a pair of foul shots to push the margin back to six with 40.2 seconds left.

Raiders Nygie Stroman ended with a double double, 12 points and 10 rebounds along with a pair of blocks. Dylan Lewis chipped in with nine points, including seven in the first quarter to help the group keep pace with the Buccaneers’ fast start.

With the Raiders down 13-6 midway through the opening period, Lewis knocked down a shot from deep to dip into the margin and it would lead to the two teams being tied at 17 heading into the second.

Lewis put in a pair of free throws with 42.3 seconds to go until halftime that gave the Raiders a slim 31-30 advantage.

The group outscored the Buccaneers 30-22 in the second half to break away for the victory.

Richmond (14-6, 7-3 SAC) hosts Hoke on Tuesday, while Jack Britt (4-15, 1-8 SAC) comes home to play Purnell Swett, who is fresh off an upset of conference-leading Pinecrest.

Lady Raiders drop rematch with Jack Britt

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond girls basketball team ran into a familiar conference opponent at home on Friday as Jack Britt, the sole unbeaten team in league play flexed their muscles in a 63-39 victory.

Jack Britt (16-3, 9-0) guard Nyla Cooper finished with a game-high 21 points and came out firing from distance. Cooper knocked in four triples in just the first quarter to help the Lady Buccaneers jump out to a 26-15 advantage.

Richmond (12-8, 3-7) guard Keionna Love led three Lady Raiders scorers in double figures. Jakerra Covington (11 points) and Jayla McDougald (10 points) helped with the offensive production.

Covington’s three-point play with over five minutes left in the third quarter cut the margin to 28-17.

But Cooper’s jump shot moments later extend the lead to 32-19, then at the 1:30 mark, she successfully made two free throws to grow the lead to 40-21.

Kaya Goldsby had 16 points and Ashara Hayes put in 13 points for the Lady Buccaneers who expounded upon the work in the first half and held a 58-32 advantage after three quarters.

Up next, the Lady Raiders return home for another conference matchup against Hoke.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

