La Cabana claims fourth consecutive title

La Cabana celebrates its fourth RASL title in as many years in Hamlet on Thursday. La Cabana's Gabriel Cavalheiro (11) tries to get a volley against Richmond Auto Sales' Jose Lopez during Thursday's championship match of the RASL in Hamlet.

HAMLET — Despite conceding a goal within the first minute of play, La Cabana pushed through the finish line and captured its fourth straight Richmond Adult Soccer League championship by defeating Richmond Auto Sales, 7-1, at Buttercup Field on Thursday.

La Cabana came into the matchup as the three-time defending champs, who previously won both the regular season and tournament titles. This year, a late-season loss relinquished the chance of the powerhouse finishing atop the standings and the group came into the postseason having to battle as the No. 3 seed.

“I knew this season was going to be tough…I wasn’t sure we’d win but I knew we would be a top 4, at least,” said La Cabana team captain Jon Figueroa after the final match. ” “I’m just glad that we won and I’m ready to come back next year and hopefully, do it again.”

La Cabana midfielder Gabriel Cavaheiro scored a hattrick to lead all scorers. He helped get the club ahead after the early deficit and finished off the victory in the second half.

Teammates Bruno Freitas, Cynthia Urgua and Marcos Nogueira all finished with a goal in the win.

Norguiera’s was arguably the most highlight-worthy of the evening as he flipped one in from midfield during the late stages of the second half.

In last week’s semifinal round, Richmond Auto Sales upset top-seeded Richmond United, 4-3 and La Cabana pushed past second-seeded Twisted Treats to get to the championship game.

“I saw everyone was happy…I think this game was the best game that we’ve played as a team, together,” said Figueroa.

