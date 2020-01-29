What to watch for in the RASL title match

ROCKINGHAM —Thursday marks what is expected to be a fitting finale to the Richmond Adult Soccer League’s sixth season.

The championship match at Buttercup Field in South Hamlet features two of the league’s hottest teams in Richmond Auto Sales and defending champions La Cabana.

Last week, Richmond Auto Sales upset top-seeded Richmond United, 4-3. Then, La Cabana pushed past Twisted Treats, 3-2, avenging a previous loss earlier in the season.

The two teams tied in their only meeting of the season in Week 2.

J.R. Cottle, who is both a player and major organizer for the league, says the matchup features two of the most complete teams and expects a well-played contest.

“Whatever sport you’re playing in, it’s always nice when you get the championship right,” said Cottle. “It’s good for the game and it’s good for the community, too.”

Cottle also plays for the league as a member of Twisted Treats, who were defeated by La Cabana in the semifinal in part because of goalkeeper Omar Medrano. Cottle says Medrano is one of the best goalies in the league and is currently playing “lights out” ahead of the title bout.

Meanwhile, Richmond Auto Sales midfielder Jose Lopez should be a big factor in the match, using his playmaking and distributing abilities.

Cottle says the matchup is especially good for the people that don’t take part in the league and want to watch “high-level” soccer. It features past and present collegiate players who have brought intensity and knowledge of the game.

The night will end with a trophy presentation at the conclusion of the contest. Each half will be 30 minutes, instead of the normal 25 minutes, to accommodate the presentation.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

