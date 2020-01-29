Raiders hoops drop two against the Patriots

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders center Jarvis Tillman (35) grabs a rebound during Tuesday’s matchup at Pinecrest. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders center Jarvis Tillman (35) grabs a rebound during Tuesday’s matchup at Pinecrest.

SOUTHERN PINES — In December, Richmond Senior guard Quamir Sivels stepped to the free throw line late in the fourth quarter with his team clinging to a one-point lead and coolly knocked in two from the stripe to escape with a 53-50 home win over Sandhills Athletic Conference rival Pinecrest.

In that game, Patriots guard Bradlee Haskell misfired at the buzzer to force overtime.

But at home Tuesday, with Sivels watching from the sideline because of a lower-leg injury, Haskell returned the favor by draining a pair of foul shots with just 9.4 seconds on the clock to complete a 48-45 win over the Raiders.

With the victory, Pinecrest (17-2, 8-1) keeps a hold of its top spot in the conference, while Richmond (13-6, 6-3) is left with some work to claim the league title.

“We want to win the conference, but right now we’re trying to make ourselves right to get a good seed in the playoffs,” said Raiders coach Donald Pettigrew after the contest.”

“And so, we’re just going to continue to work hard. Continue to play every game hard and have fun.”

Pettigrew’s group put forth a “hard effort” in the fourth quarter, holding the Patriots to just four points in the frame while using some clutch buckets to make it interesting

Caleb Hood finished with 12 points and six rebounds. With the Raiders trailing by double digits coming into the fourth, he had two offensive rebounds and putback layups to close the gap, 44-38 with just over six to go.

Teammate Jarvis Tillman filled up the stat sheet, ending with a team-high 17 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and three steals. His steal with just over two minutes in the final frame led to a Nygie Stroman 3-pointer on the other end that made it a one-point deficit, 44-43.

“That’s how he was playing at the begging of the year and he found his groove back,” Pettigrew said of Tillman. “We’re getting our guys starting to play better at the right time.”

Earlier in the first quarter, Tillman was extremely aggressive on offensive accounting for 11 of the team’s 15 points in the period. Tillman’s putback with just over a minute left in the first gave the group a 15-10 advantage that they carried into the second.

Pinecrest guard J.J. Goins had the answer in the second quarter, dropping 10 of his team-high 16 points in the frame. Goins’ step-back 3-pointer just before the buzzer gave the Patriots a 34-24 advantage as they headed into the locker room with the loud cheer from their supporters.

“The atmosphere was great,” said Pettigrew. “It was the type of basketball atmosphere you want. The guys played hard and that’s all you can ask for.”

Each group scored 10 points in the third period, and the Raiders outpaced the Patriots 11-4 in the final frame.

Haskell’s two free throws were his only points in the quarter, but they were enough to escape with the victory to split the season series.

Up next, Richmond returns home to face conference foe Jack Britt on Friday.

“I told [the team] ‘The sun will come up tomorrow…don’t worry about it,’” said Pettigrew. “We’re going to practice tomorrow, have fun at practice…and get ready for Friday.”

Nygie Stroman added nine points, four rebounds, and four blocks in the loss.

Lady Raiders struggle down the stretch, fall to Pinecrest on the road

SOUTHERN PINES — Just two spots behind Pinecrest in the latest MaxPreps Adjusted Rankings that decide which teams get into the state playoffs, the Richmond Senior girls basketball team came into Tuesday’s matchup in Southern Pines looking for a much-needed win.

The Lady Raiders earned a two-pint lead heading into the break after a tightly-contested first half, but went through a third-quarter drought that resulted in the 49-35 loss.

Richmond now drops to 12-7, 3-6 and needs a hot finish and some help to keep its postseason dreams alive. Pinecrest moves 10-8, 5-4 and holds the season-series advantage with the win.

Lady Raiders guard Keionna Love ended with a team-high 14 points and her steal with under three minutes in the second resulted in a fastbreak layup that gave the group back the lead, 19-17.

Teammate Jakerra Covington ended with six points and seven rebounds, including a layup following Love’s transition bucket in the second period that expanded the lead to 21-17.

But the Lady Raiders posted just three points in the third, while Keayna McLaughlin poured it on for the Lady Patriots.

McLaughlin finished with a game-high 26 points to complement nine rebounds, six assists and five steals. She had a layup late in the third that pushed the margin to its largest at the time, 35-23.

Loved dropped in a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth, but the Lady Patriots’ lead was too large as their eight points in the final frame sealed the season-series sweep.

Up next, the Lady Raiders come home to host conference-leading Jack Britt on Friday.

Richmond boys and girls teams fall at Pinecrest

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

