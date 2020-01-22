Zimmerman, McNeil overpower Hamlet in rivalry win

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Rockets’ forward Jada Zimmerman drives to the basket against Hamlet’s Javian Drake during the rivalry matchup in Rockingham on Tuesday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Rockets’ forward Jada Zimmerman drives to the basket against Hamlet’s Javian Drake during the rivalry matchup in Rockingham on Tuesday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Rockingham guard Paul McNeil (2) looks to pass as Hamlet’s Tristan Wall, left, and David McNair defend in Rockingham on Tuesday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Rockingham guard Paul McNeil (2) looks to pass as Hamlet’s Tristan Wall, left, and David McNair defend in Rockingham on Tuesday.

ROCKINGHAM — Hamlet versus Rockingham.

Richmond county’s most storied rivalry once again lived up to the billing on Tuesday in a packed Rockingham Middle School gymnasium as the Rockets made enough plays down the stretch to outlast the Red Rams, 51-45.

Rockingham (5-1) coach Julius Bowden is an Ellerbe native, and says he was in awe to see hundreds of fans cramming inside the gym to take in the action.

“It was insane to see the amount of people to come out,” said Bowden after the win.

The passionate spectators included former standout athletes from both programs, some of which are current Richmond Senior players and coaches, all cheering on their respective sides in what was a traditional tug-of-war.

Rockets forward Jada Zimmerman finished with a game-high 29 points to go along with nine rebounds, and his scoring ability in the second quarter quickly changed what had been a jittery start for both teams.

Zimmerman netted 12 points in the second period, including six straight that was capped by a layup to give his club its largest lead, 16-7, with just over six minutes left.

Teammate Paul McNeil accounted for most of Zimmerman’s easy scoring opportunities near the goal and in transition, using his long, athletic frame to pull down rebounds and see over defenders for assists.

McNeil ended with a full stat line, 18 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists.

“I think our height and our aggression kind of pulled the game out,” said Bowden. “We couldn’t hit our jump shots tonight but we were able to use our size, strength and athleticism to take advantage.”

The Rockets’ athletic wings took control of the contest offensively, accounting for all but four of the team’s points.

Meanwhile, Hamlet (4-2) used a more balanced approach, paced by point guard Javian Drake who had a team-high 17 points and four assists. Drake capped a 9-2 run near the end of the second quarter, grabbing a rebound and laying it back in to cut the deficit to 18-16.

“It seemed like every time we were getting ready to get the momentum, it’s like they would hit a big shot,” Bowden said of the visitors.

McNeil and Zimmerman tried to blow the contest open again in the third as the duo combined for 16 points. They connected with each other early in the period as Zimmerman’s layup capped a 7-1 sprint to push the lead to double digits, 28-18.

But the Red Rams came back with another run to close the gap, which pleased coach Keith Parsons who watched his team knock down a season-high six 3-pointers.

“I really loved our guys’ fight,” said Parsons. “We battled back so many times, made a lot of great plays, but credit to them. They did enough to hold on and never let us get back to where we could get over the hump.”

Red Rams guard Tristan Wall ended with nine points, including a trey in the third period that cut the deficit to 28-23. David McNair had seven points and two 3-pointers, one of which followed Wall’s in the third to make it 28-26 with just over four minutes to go.

Wall ended the third period with a layup, plus the foul, to close the gap again as the Red Rams trailed 38-36 heading into the fourth.

Drake opened the final frame with a tough layup to tie the score at 38, but McNeil had the answer, scoring on a layup plus the foul, to give the Rockets back the lead.

The Red Rams would get as close as three points on multiple occasions in the hotly-contested fourth quarter, but it was Zimmerman’s coast-to-coast layup with just under a minute left that made it 50-45 and sealed the victory.

“It’s a big confidence booster to beat a great team,” said Bowden. “Believe it or not, I think that’s the hardest game we’ve played all year.”

Parsons felt equally as good of the hard-fought loss hopes his group will focus more in practice and gain confidence for the rest of the season.

“I think this shows everybody on our team that, hey, we’ve got a pretty good team, too,” said Parsons.

“And hopefully, we see these guys (Rockingham) again in the playoffs at some point and maybe it’ll turn out differently.”

Rockingham is back home on Thursday to host East Hoke, while Hamlet welcomes Anson.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

