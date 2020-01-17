Local roundup: Hamlet, Rockingham hoops grab wins

HAMLET — Javian Drake dropped in a free throw with about 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter to power the Hamlet Middle boys basketball team to a 43-42 win at home on Thursday.

Drake finished with a team-high 14 points, seven of which came in the final period to help the squad get back in the win column after suffering its first defeat last week.

Because of first-quarter struggles, Hamlet (4-1) trailed for the majority of the contest and was down 23-17 at halftime.

Carver’s Austin McCallum netted a game-high 24 points, and dropped in eight first-quarter points to help the visitors jump out to an 8-4 advantage. McCallum scored all eight of the Eagles’ points in the third as the lead began to dwindle.

The Red Rams defense prevailed in the second half as they held Carver to just 19 points total in the final two quarters, while forcing 39 turnovers. They limited McCallum to just four points in the final period.

Meanwhile, Jamerson Walton helped Drake with the offense, scoring two field goals in the fourth and finishing with eight points.

David McNair and Tristan Wall each had four points for the Red Rams in the win.

Hamlet is back on the road Tuesday in a first-place showdown with Rockingham.

Rockets blow past Cordova

ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham Middle boys basketball took control early and never let up, defeating in-county rival Cordova, 66-51 on the road Thursday.

Rockingham’s Jada Zimmerman came out strong offensively, dropping 10 of his game-high 19 points in the first quarter. Behind Zimmerman’s hot start, the visitors took a commanding 19-6 lead into the second quarter.

The Rockets had three other scorers reach double figures as Paul McNeill collected 13 points, six of which came in the third quarter.

Talan Stoner added 12 points, all coming in the second half. Stoner poured in four field goals in the third quarter that saw the Rockets’ lead grow to as high as 30 points.

And Jaziah Liles chipped in with 11 points to help get the win.

Cordova guard Jamarion Wall finished with a team-high 18 points, most of which came in the final period as the team tried to get a second straight come-from-behind win.

Cavs teammate Jamison Jones chipped in with 13 points in the loss

Rockingham (4-1) returns home on Tuesday to face another county rival, Hamlet, in what is to be one of the most anticipated matchups of the season.

In the girls game, Rockingham continued its winning streak, easily defeating Cordova, 63-35, on the road.

Lady Rockets (5-0) scorer Keyoni Nichols led the offensive charge, netting a team-high 14 points, while teammate Jamyia Lindsey dropped 12 points.

Meanwhile, C’Niya Hinson, Makailah Jackson and J’Nasia Neal all ended with six points apiece in the win.