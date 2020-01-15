Sivels sparks win in return, Lady Raiders’ streak ends

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders guard Jayla McDougald (4) drives against Seventy-First guard Amore’ Kirkland during the second half of Tuesday’s home loss. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders guard Jayla McDougald (4) drives against Seventy-First guard Amore’ Kirkland during the second half of Tuesday’s home loss. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior guard Quamir Sivels (3) attempts a layup against Seventy-First’s Cameron Shelton during the first quarter of Tuesday’s home game. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior guard Quamir Sivels (3) attempts a layup against Seventy-First’s Cameron Shelton during the first quarter of Tuesday’s home game.

ROCKINGHAM — After dropping its previous two games because of offensive struggles, the Richmond Senior boys basketball team went cold again for the majority of Tuesday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference matchup with Seventy-First but got a lift from a key starter returning from injury.

Senior guard Quamir Sivels, who sat the past four contests while nursing a foot injury, made his impact felt with eight points, all coming in the first half, to pace the 34-23 victory.

Richmond (11-4, 5-1 SAC) coach Donald Pettigrew praised his senior’s effort and much-needed baskets.

“It was big, man. He hit some shots early that got us going and that’s what we need,” said Pettigrew.

Sivels knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the first half. With the Raiders trailing 3-2 midway through the opening period, Sivels drained a triple from the right wing to put the home team back on top.

In the second, his late trey gave the group breathing room, 17-12 with just under a minute left in the half.

Raiders forward Nygie Stroman added two of his nine points moments later on a running floater just before the buzzer sounded to give the group its largest lead, 19-12, just before the half.

Pettigrew as pleased most with his group’s defensive effort, using a full-court man pressure at times to help hold Seventy-First (6-7, 2-3 SAC) to a season-low point total.

“It’s like I told the guys, ‘We can’t take no possessions off,’” he said. “I always believe if you stay focused on defense, offense will handle itself.”

The visitors would get as close as one point on a Camilo Diaz layup that cut the Raiders’ lead to 19-18 in the third quarter.

Richmond clung to a 23-22 advantage heading into the fourth but clamped down on defense, allowing just one point in the final eight minutes.

Falcons forward Derrick Green finished with a team-high nine points.

P.J. McLaughlin also added nine points in the win to wrap up the three-game homestand.

“We’ll take the much-need win and it’s back to work tomorrow,” said Pettigrew. “We got another big rivalry game Friday, so we got to come ready to play.”

Up next, the Raiders are back on the road Friday to face conference rival Scotland.

Lady Raiders struggle offensively in loss to Seventy-First

ROCKINGHAM — After picking up its first two wins in the conference last week, Richmond girls basketball saw its streak come to an end with a 37-30 home loss to Seventy-First on Tuesday.

Richmond coach Teddy Moseley says he was encouraged by his squad’s great defensive effort, but thought the team missed easy opportunities close to the rim that could have swayed the outcome.

“We had three people score tonight. We just got to get more scoring,” he said.

Lady Raiders guard Keionna Love led the group with a game-high 16 points and dropped in all of the team’s five points in the first quarter as the score was knotted heading into the second.

Backcourt mate Jayla McDougald helped carry the offensive load, netting 11 points. In the second quarter, she converted five straight points including a triple with 2:35 left that put the home team back up, 12-9.

Love followed with a trey of her own and helped the Lady Raiders take a narrow 15-14 advantage into the half.

McDougald cashed in from deep midway through the third period to extend the lead, 21-16. But it was the Lady Falcons’ 11-1 run to end the period that helped them take control of the contest.

Seventy-First (10-4, 4-1 SAC) guard Amore’ Kirkland scored 12 points, including three triples. Kirkland converted on a shot from deep with 2:43 left in the third that tied it at 21. The Lady Falcons took a 27-22 lead into the final frame.

Love and McDougald would power a final comeback effort in the fourth, combining for five straight points to cut the deficit to just one point, 31-30 with midway through the period.

“The game never got out of reach as bad as we played,” said Moseley. “I feel that it’s nothing that they did. I feel it’s more of us and what we didn’t do.”

But the visitors forced a number of turnovers and went on a 6-0 run to close out the victory.

Seventy-First forward Ayanna Williams ended with a team-best 14 points in the win.

“We got to win home games, because it’s tough to win on the road in this conference,” said Moseley.

The Lady Raiders (10-5, 2-4 SAC) are back in action Friday in a road matchup with league foe Scotland.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

