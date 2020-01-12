Upcoming local sports schedule

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior wrestling plays host for a pivotal SAC-8 Duals competition on Wednesday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior wrestling plays host for a pivotal SAC-8 Duals competition on Wednesday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal The Richmond Senior swim team will compete in the conference championships at St. Andrews University on Wednesday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal The Richmond Senior swim team will compete in the conference championships at St. Andrews University on Wednesday.

Don’t look now, but the winter sports season is quickly turning the corner past the halfway mark for most teams, and nearing the conclusion for others.

Here’s a quick look of the upcoming slate of games around the county in what will be an important week for a variety of sports.

Swimming

The Richmond Senior swim team looks to continue improving on Wednesday in what was has been an up-and-down season. Both girls and boys groups are scheduled to compete in the Sandhills Athletic Conference championships at St. Andrews University.

Wrestling

Coming off a second-place finish at the Montgomery Central Duals over the weekend, the Richmond Senior wrestling team comes home on Wednesday to host the SAC-8 Duals at Richmond Senior.

Austin Gallop and Ethan Owens are fresh off first-place finishes in their respective weight classes at Montgomery Central and will look to stay hot in an important conference meet. The first matches are scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Future Raiders wrestlers will also be in action on Wednesday when the Richmond County Middle School wrestling team travels to West Hoke. The first matches are set to begin at 4 p.m.

Bowling

After splitting its last two matches of the season last week, select members from the Richmond Senior bowling team will compete in the girls singles finals on Wednesday with a chance to advance to the state championships on the line.

Amber Henson and Hailey Miller both closed out 50 percent of their frames during the 1-1 stint against Scotland and Hoke in the regular season finale. The two might be apart of the crew coach Ralph Butler sends to Aberdeen to compete in singles play.

The action from Sandhills Bowling Center is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.

Basketball

Things are heating up on the hardwood as all of the county’s hoops programs enter the halfway mark of the season.

At the middle school level, the Ellerbe boys (1-3) and girls (0-4) teams look to shake a recent funk starting with a road matchup at Anson on Monday.

Freddie Hill and Adena Gibson led their respective teams in scoring during last week’s losses to Sandy Grove and hope for different results against Anson. The girls tip off at 4 p.m. with the boys game to follow.

Thursday presents an intriguing boys matchup as Rockingham (3-1) visits Cordova. The Rockets have won two straight in convincing fashion, while the Cavaliers come in on the heels of a buzzer-beating victory over Carver.

The matchup features two of the highest-scoring players in the county, Rockingham’s Paul McNeil and Cordova’s Jamarion Wall. Action from Cordova starts at 4 p.m. with the Lady Rockets (4-0) looking to continue its hot start to the season facing the Lady Cavaliers.

Hamlet enjoys a bye earlier in the week and starts the second half of the season hosting Carver. The Lady Red Rams (3-1) led by Ryelan Lyerly, hope to continue their hot streak of late with tip-off scheduled for 4 p.m., while the versatile Rams (3-1) look to bounce back from its first loss of the season.

At the high school level, the Richmond (10-3, 4-1 SAC) varsity boys basketball team looks to shake off its first conference loss when it hosts Seventy-First (6-5, 2-2 SAC) on Tuesday. The Lady Raiders (10-4, 2-3 SAC) will open the doubleheader at 6 p.m., looking for a third consecutive league win against the second-place Lady Falcons (9-4, 3-1 SAC).

The boys and girls junior varsity teams will travel to Seventy-First on Tuesday.

Friday, the varsity programs hit the road to take on rival Scotland with the girls scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and the boys to follow. Meanwhile, the JV programs will play host to Scotland.

Temple Christian hits the home stretch of its season. The junior varsity Tigers (7-1, 4-1) wrapped up a second-place conference finish with Malik Green’s 27 points and 11 rebounds to beat Mintz Academy.

And the Lady Tigers (7-1, 4-1), led by Peyton Greene’s last-second heroics to beat Mintz Academy last week, also secured a second-place finish in the conference.

Both teams have road matchups starting at Southpointe Christian on Monday, then at Shining Light Tuesday.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins

