Raiders roundup: Richmond basketball enjoys wins over Hoke

RAEFORD — Teddy Moseley gave his leading scorer a special message before his Richmond Senior girls basketball team hit the road to face Hoke on Tuesday looking for its first Sandhills Athletic Conference win.

Moseley had senior wing Keionna Love switch to point guard, a move that resulted in a game-high 21 points and propelled the Lady Raiders to a dominating 64-42 victory.

“I went up to her and told her, ‘Look, the keys are yours,’” said Moseley. “It feels good to get that monkey off our backs and get that first conference win.”

Freshman guard Kyla Sampson put in 11 points to help Love with the offense. Davionna Campbell added nine points and Jakerra Covington chipped in with eight to lead the post players.

The visitors breezed to a 23-6 advantage by the end of the first quarter. Love finished off the victory in the fourth with eight points including two foul shots that made it 61-36 with just over three minutes remaining.

Moseley and the Lady Raiders (9-3, 1-3 SAC) look to make it two league wins in a row when they host Lumberton on Friday.

The Lady Bucks (4-9, 0-4 SAC) were led by Wynashia Bratcher who ended with 14 points.

Raiders remain perfect in conference play

RAEFORD — The Richmond Senior boys basketball jumped out to an early lead and withstood a late rally to down Hoke, 57-51 on the road Tuesday.

For Richmond (10-2, 4-0 SAC) the victory moves them into sole possession of first place in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

Raiders forward Nygie Stroman led the offensive charge for the second straight game, finishing with a game-high 21 points. He dropped in seven points in the first quarter as the visitors took a 14-11 advantage.

Junior point guard P.J. McLaughlin powered the team to the finish line in the second half, scoring the majority of his 14 points during the final two periods.

McLaughlin accounted for eight of the team’s 13 points in the third quarter to help the Raiders take a 42-27 advantage into the fourth.

The lead got as high as 20 points in the final frame, but the Bucks used a 13-0 run to get back in the contest.

Hoke forward Vinny Latham had a team-high 14 points for the home team and put a momentary charge into the lifeless crowd with his short layup deep into the fourth quarter that capped the long run.

Stroman’s short floater moments later stretched the margin to 55-46 with just under two minutes to go, then Caleb Hood’s pair of free throws with just ticks left sealed the victory.

Dalton Stroman was put in the starting lineup and added 10 points for the Raiders.

Richmond hosts Lumberton on Friday in a matchup of the top two teams in the league.

JV Raiders get home win over Hoke

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond Senior junior varsity boys basketball team came away with a 72-66 win over visiting Hoke on Tuesday.

The Raiders finished with four scorers in double figures led by guard Xavier Collazo who put in 10 of his team-high 18 points in the second quarter. The team took a 30-26 halftime lead over the Bucks.

Luke Williams helped with 13 points, seven of which came in the opening period that saw the home team get a slight two-point advantage heading to the second.

DeShaun Watson added 11 points, while Dakota Chavis finished with 10 points, all coming from the free throw line where he shot 10 of 14.

Javares Stanback had nine points coming from a trio of 3-pointers and Mehki Harrington chipped in with seven points in the win.

Richmond (8-3) goes on the road on Friday to face Lumberton’s JV team.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at dc[email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins