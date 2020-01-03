Lady Raiders pick up third straight win, sweep Anson

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Bree Wall (20) tries to dribble past an Anson defender during Richmond’s home win on Thursday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Bree Wall (20) tries to dribble past an Anson defender during Richmond’s home win on Thursday.

ROCKINGHAM — Fresh off a fifth-place finish at the Sheetz Invitational Holiday basketball tournament last week, Richmond Senior girls basketball used a great start on both ends to take a 60-32 win over Anson at home on Thursday.

The victory marked a third straight for Teddy Moseley’s group and it also served as the season sweep over Anson.

“They (Anson) play hard. They’re scrappy, but I think we needed this game,” said Moseley who has now watched his Lady Raiders defeat the Lady Bearcats by an average of 34 points this season.

Richmond (8-3) used a balanced scoring effort to put pressure on the visitor’s defense as three players finished with double figures.

Senior wing Bree Wall helped push the floodgates open early, scoring seven of her 10 points in the first quarter.

Wall’s 3-pointer midway through the frame gave the home team a 9-2 advantage, and they would take a 19-4 lead into the second.

“Bree came out hot tonight,” said Moseley. “And that’s a good confidence booster for her because she’s been struggling with her shot a little bit…so hopefully, that will get her going on the upside with her shot.”

Wall knocked down another triple midway through the third quarter and ballooned the lead to 41-14.

Fellow starter Keionna Love added 10 points and helped Wall carry the offensive load throughout the contest. Love’s 3-pointer in the second quarter gave the team a 22-6 lead and helped create more momentum as the Lady Raiders locked in on defense to take a 35-11 halftime advantage.

Sophomore reserve Jamiya Ratliff finished with a team-high 12 points off the bench and did most of her damage in the second half.

Ratliff closed the third quarter with a shot from deep that issued a loud cheer from her teammates watching from the sideline as the lead grew to 48-22 heading into the final period.

Anson (3-9) senior Revie Byars had a game-high 13 points, four of which came in quick order during the late stages of the last quarter. Byars put in a pair of free throws, then created a turnover and scored on a fastbreak layup that cut the deficit to 52-28.

But a couple of minutes later, Ratliff put down another triple to cap an 8-0 run and make it 60-28.

Jakerra Covington chipped in with seven points for the Lady Raiders, while the Lady Bearcats’ Tamaria Bullock also had seven points.

Richmond hits the road on Friday looking for its first conference victory in a matchup with Jack Britt (8-3).

“We don’t do well with layoffs…so I think this was a good game to try to get us ready for tomorrow night,” said Moseley. “It’s a big game. We got to have this one…I feel we can bounce back from 0-3 (in the conference), but I don’t want us to have to worry about that.”

Tip off from Fayetteville is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Anson travels to Central Academy of Technology and Arts next week.

