Owens, Wallace, Baldwin star in Holy Angels tourney

Courtesy Photo Richmond Senior’s Ethan Owens locks in a pin against an opponent during the Holy Angels Wrestling Tournament in Charlotte over the weekend. Courtesy Photo Richmond Senior’s Ethan Owens locks in a pin against an opponent during the Holy Angels Wrestling Tournament in Charlotte over the weekend. Courtesy photo Richmond’s Michael Baldwin, left, grapples with an opponent during the Holy Angels tournament over the weekend. Courtesy photo Richmond’s Michael Baldwin, left, grapples with an opponent during the Holy Angels tournament over the weekend.

CHARLOTTE — An undermanned Richmond Senior team competed in the Holy Angels Wrestling Tournament held at Bojangles Arena in Charlotte on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28.

Junior varsity wrestlers Josh Wallace and Ethan Owens placed second overall in their respective weight classes, and Michael Baldwin finished third to lead the Raiders during the event that yielded over 100 high school teams.

With a number of players out of town for the holiday and out with injuries, only four varsity wrestlers competed, with Dante Baldwin and Hector Castro pacing the group by scoring three points each.

The junior varsity team had four wrestlers make it to the medal rounds as Carl Hailey placed fourth at the 113-pounds division to join Owens, Wallace and Baldwin.

Owens, at 154 pounds, finished 3-1 with two pins.

He won by fall over Lumberton’s Angel Garcia in the opening round, then followed with a pin over Uwharrie Charter’s James Boling in the quarterfinals. In the semifinal round, Owens won by fall over Tyson Norris from North Henderson before losing by decision to Cuthbertson’s Ryan O`Sullivan in the first-place match.

Wallace went 3-1 at the 132-pounds class during the tournament, scoring a pin against Laney’s Daylon Horrell in the first round. Then, he picked up a 6-1 decision over Charlotte Catholic’s Christian Polking in the quarterfinals and won a narrow 5-4 decision over Hoke’s Evans Stephens-McIntosh to reach the finals. Wallace dropped a 3-0 decision to Central Academy of Technology and Arts’ Josh McCollum in the first-place match.

Baldwin finished the event 3-1 at the 170-pounds division, picking up two pins in the process.

He scored the first pin over Parkwood’s Nathan Rivers in the quarterfinals, then notched his second in the consolation semifinals against Colin Culp from Cuthbertson. Baldwin wrapped up the tourney with a 6-2 decision over Central Davidson’s Dylan Stor.

Richmond is back in action on Saturday to compete in the Joel McCanna Invitational.

