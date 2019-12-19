Skinner selected to AP D-II All-America Team

Skinner Skinner

WINSTON-SALEM — Former Richmond Senior standout and current Winston-Salem State University free safety Daryus Skinner was recognized as one of the top football players in the nation when he was selected to The Associated Press 2019 D-II All-America Team.

The honor comes as one of many for Skinner as he was also a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) All-Conference selection and a D2CCA First Team All-Region selection. The 2019 campaign was the second straight first team All-CIAA selection for Skinner.

This year, Skinner finished eighth in the nation with seven interceptions in just 10 games. Skinner turned his interceptions into positive gains, totaling 158 yards including a 66-yard touchdown against Livingstone.

Skinner completed his Winston-Salem State football career with 22 total interceptions to rank second in school history. He will return to the field this weekend when he takes part in the 2019 D1-FCS Senior Scout Bowl.

In two years of varsity action for the Richmond Senior football team, Skinner was a standout defensively that helped the group to a 22-5 record. He combined for 201 total tackles and five interceptions, four of which came in his final year with the program in 2016.

For more, read our one-on-one with Skinner where he retells his journey from Richmond County to NFL hopeful.

