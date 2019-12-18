Harrington signs with Campbell

ROCKINGHAM — After committing to play football for Campbell University in October, Richmond Senior cornerback D’Marcus Harrington made his decision official on Wednesday by signing a National Letter of Intent with the Camels.
“I just want to thank everybody for supporting me so far and making this day special for me,” Harrington said in a statement to the Daily Journal.
The two-year Raiders starter turned down offers from four other D-I universities, including Elon and North Carolina A&T State. Back in October, Harrington said choosing Campbell provided him with the best fit in regards to immediate playing time and following his other passion of becoming a journalist.
He enjoyed a career year this past season, finishing with 56 tackles, 12 pass deflections and a blocked punt returned for a touchdown.
Harrington helped Richmond to its best season in over a decade as the group closed out the year 13-1 and secured the NCHSAA 4AA West Regional runner-up trophy.