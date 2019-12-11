Tigers hoops get wins over Columbus Christian

ROCKINGHAM — The Temple Christian School boys and girls basketball programs were both in action again Monday night playing hosts to Columbus Christian Academy.

In the varsity girls game, dropped its second contest of the season, losing to Columbus Christian, 44-23, in a Carolina Christian Conference matchup. The youthful Lady Tigers (3-2, 3-2 CCC) struggled from the field, shooting below 25 percent for the game.

During the junior varsity matchup, Temple Christian girls prevailed, 25-17, over the visitors from Whiteville. Lady Tigers (5-1, 4-1 CCC) forward Peyton Greene ended with 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead the team. Jena Richmond added eight points and also finished with 11 rebounds in the win.

Meanwhile, the Temple Christian boys improved to 5-1 after defeating Columbus, 59-52.

Malik Green finished with a team-high 29 points and 11 rebounds. Dylan Lampley also ended with a double-double, 19 points and 10 rebounds. Tigers point guard Manasseh Collins stuffed the stat sheet with 11 points eight rebounds and six assists.

All the Temple Christian teams travel to Loris, S.C. on Friday for conference games with Grace Christian School.

