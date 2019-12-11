Raiders, Lady Raiders hoops earn big home wins

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior forward Dylan Lewis attempts a shot against Cheraw at home on Tuesday. Lewis had 10 points in the win. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior forward Dylan Lewis attempts a shot against Cheraw at home on Tuesday. Lewis had 10 points in the win. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders forward Jamiya Ratliff drives to the basket in the first half of Tuesday’s home win over Cheraw. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders forward Jamiya Ratliff drives to the basket in the first half of Tuesday’s home win over Cheraw.

ROCKINGHAM — A convincing 81-41 win over visiting non-conference opponent Cheraw on Tuesday was highlighted by four Richmond Senior boys basketball players finishing in double digits.

According to Richmond (5-0) coach Donald Pettigrew, none of the contributions proved more encouraging than the 10 points from starting forward Dylan Lewis.

“Lewis had been struggling and my guys want him to get going…and that shows the true testament to our team, how we’re so connected together,” said Pettigrew after the group’s fifth straight win to open the season.

He added that once the hot offense built a 42-26 lead at the half, the group started “force-feeding” the ball to the talented scoring wing. Lewis answered by netting seven points in the third quarter, all coming in succession, to break open the margin.

After back-to-back driving buckets, Lewis dropped in a 3-pointer on the team’s next possession to extend the Raiders lead, 54-26. On the next trip down, he found fellow starting forward Nygie Stroman for an open triple that fell through to make it 57-26 and cap a 15-0 spurt.

Stroman had a team-high 17 points and had key plays throughout the first half to create separation from the Braves. His transition dunk near the end of the second quarter gave the Raiders a 36-24 advantage, then moments later, he sank a pair of free throws to make it 42-26.

Pettigrew’s starters also benefited from the addition of a host of new players that became eligible after the football’s postseason loss last Friday.

“It made us more athletic,” Pettigrew said about seeing a full roster for the first time this season.

“When we sub in, we don’t lose much…the energy level was there and it was a big difference having the new guys.”

Forwards Dalton Stroman and Caleb Hood combined for 16 points and 13 rebounds and dazzled the crowd on multiple occasions with hi-flying attempts on the rim.

The two assisted in the second-half efforts that saw the Raiders outscore the Braves 39-15 to seal the victory.

Cheraw (1-3) guard Marshall Myers finished with a game-high 24 points, 10 of which came in the second quarter to tighten the double-digit margin at the beginning of the period. He hit back-to-back 3’s near the end of the first half, the last of which cut the deficit to 31-22.

Raiders guard Quamir Sivels had 10 points, all coming in the first half. He answered Myers’ deep balls with a pair of triples of his own and pushed the lead back to double figures, 34-22.

Next up, Richmond hosts conference foe Pinecrest, in a matchup of unbeaten teams.

“We just got to come ready to play. Rebound, be disciplined on defense and take care of the ball,” Pettigrew said of Friday’s game against the Patriots.

Jarvis Tillman added 12 points, six rebounds and a team-high four blocks in the win.

Lady Raiders get back on track, blow out Cheraw

After falling for the first time of the year last week, Richmond Senior girls basketball pounced on visiting Cheraw early at home on Tuesday, getting back in the win column with a dominating 63-12 victory.

The Lady Raiders held the Lady Braves scoreless for the majority of the first period as a free throw with 1:40 to go made it 26-1. Richmond forward Jamiya Ratliff netted all 10 of her points in the opening period, including a personal 6-0 run that resulted in a 33-1 lead heading into the second quarter.

Lady Raiders forward Keionna Love led the way offensively, scoring a game-high 12 points. Teammates Jakerra Covington, Kyla Sampson and Anajah Redfearn chipped in with six points apiece to help issue a mercy-rule running clock throughout the second half.

Richmond (4-1) returns home on Friday to host conference opponent Pinecrest in a key contest early in the season.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

